Section seedings for baseball and softball programs inside the Sun Newspapers coverage areas. The state tournament for softball is set for June 15-16 at Caswell Park in North Mankato.

State baseball will be spread throughout the M.A.C. in St. Cloud, Mini Met in Jordan and Athletic Park in Chaska for quarterfinal and semifinal rounds June 15-16. All championship games will be played June 18 at Target Field.

Baseball

Section 2-4A

First round, May 31

No. 8 Eden Prairie at No. 1 Jefferson (Jags win 4-3, 8 innings)

NO. 5 Shakopee at No. 4 Minnetonka (Tonka wins 2-1)

No. 6 Chaska at No. 3 Edina (Hornets win 7-1)

No. 7 Prior Lake at No. 2 Chanhassen (Lakers win 10-3)

Second round, June 2 at better seed

Tonka at Jefferson, 11:30 a.m. (Haddox Field)

Prior Lake at Edina (Braemar) 6 p.m.

Semifinals June 4, 6 p.m.

Championship June 9,  6 p.m.

Elimination games

June 2

Eden Prairie at Shakopee

Chaska at Chanhassen

Winners advance to elimination games on June 4, 7, 8

 

Section 6-4A

First round, May 31

No. 8 South at No. 1 Wayzata (Trojans win 10-0)

No. 5 Armstrong at No. 4 St. Louis Park (Park wins 3-1) 

No. 7 Washburn at No. 2 Hopkins (Royals wins 11-4)

No. 6 Southwest at No. 3 Maple Grove (Crimson win 5-0)

Quarterfinals, June 1

Park at Wayzata 4:30 p.m.

Maple Grove at Hopkins 6 p.m.

Winners advance to semifinals June 5

Elimination games, June 1  

South at Armstrong 4:30 p.m.

Washburn at Southwest 3:30 p.m.

Winners advance to June 2, 5, 7 games.

Championship set for 4:30 p.m. June 9 at Hopkins High School.

 

Section 6-3A

First round, June 1 5 p.m.

No. 8 Edison at No. 1 Willmar

No. 5 DeLaSalle at No. 4 Mound Westonka

No. 6 Delano at No. 3 Orono

No. 7 Cooper at No. 2 Benilde-St. Margaret’s

Winners advance to June 3 and 5

Elimination games 

June 3, 5, 8, 9

Championship game June 10 at 6 p.m. (June 11 if necessary)

 

Section 3-3A

First round, May 29

No. 8 Richfield at No. 1 Holy Angels

No. 5 Highland Park at No. 2 Simley

No. 6 South St. Paul at No. 3 Sibley

No. 7 Kennedy at No. 2 St. Thomas

Quarterfinals May 31

Simley def. Richfield

St. Thomas def. Sibley

Semifinals June 3

St. Thomas vs. Simley 7 p.m.

Championship game, 6 p.m. June 8 (second game if necessary)

Elimination games

May 31

Holy Angels def. Highland

Kennedy def. South St. Paul

June 2

Sibley at Holy Angels 4:30 p.m.

Kennedy at Richfield 7 p.m.

June 3, 4 games at Richfield High School

 

Softball

Section 6-4A

First round, June 1

No. 8 Armstrong at No. 1 Hopkins

No. 5 St. Louis Park at No. 4 Edina

No. 7 South at No. 2 Wayzata

No. 6 Washburn at No. 3 Southwest

Quarterfinals June 2, 5 p.m.

Semifinal June 4, 5 p.m.

Elimination games June 2, 4, 7

Championship game at 5 p.m. June 8 (if necessary, 5 p.m. June 9)

 

Section 2-4A

at Miller Park in Eden Prairie

First round, June 1 4:30 p.m.

No. 8 Burnsville at No. 1 Chanhassen

No. 5 Minnetonka at No. 4 Prior Lake

No. 6 Eden Prairie at No. 3 Jefferson

No. 7 Chaska at No. 2 Shakopee

Semifinals June 3 and 8

Elimination games

June 1, 3, 8

Championship June 10 at 4:30 p.m. (second game if necessary, 6:30 p.m.)

 

Section 3-3A

First round, June 1

No. 8 Simley at No. 1 Richfield

No. 7 South St. Paul at No. 2 Holy Angels

No. 5 Cretin-Derham Hall at No. 4 Visitation

No. 6 Highland Park at No. 3 Kennedy

Rest of tournament TBA

 

Section 6-3A

First round, June 1, 4:30 p.m.

No. 8 Edison at No. 1 Delano

No. 5 DeLaSalle at No. 4 Mound Westonka

N. 6 Park Center at No. 3 Orono

No. 7 Cooper at No. 2 Benilde-St. Margaret’s

Elimination games June 3, 7, 8 at Aquila Park

Quarterfinals June 3 at 4:30 p.m.

Semifinal June 8 at 3:30 p.m.

Championship game 3 p.m. June 10

