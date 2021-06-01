Section seedings for baseball and softball programs inside the Sun Newspapers coverage areas. The state tournament for softball is set for June 15-16 at Caswell Park in North Mankato.
State baseball will be spread throughout the M.A.C. in St. Cloud, Mini Met in Jordan and Athletic Park in Chaska for quarterfinal and semifinal rounds June 15-16. All championship games will be played June 18 at Target Field.
Baseball
Section 2-4A
First round, May 31
No. 8 Eden Prairie at No. 1 Jefferson (Jags win 4-3, 8 innings)
NO. 5 Shakopee at No. 4 Minnetonka (Tonka wins 2-1)
No. 6 Chaska at No. 3 Edina (Hornets win 7-1)
No. 7 Prior Lake at No. 2 Chanhassen (Lakers win 10-3)
Second round, June 2 at better seed
Tonka at Jefferson, 11:30 a.m. (Haddox Field)
Prior Lake at Edina (Braemar) 6 p.m.
Semifinals June 4, 6 p.m.
Championship June 9, 6 p.m.
Elimination games
June 2
Eden Prairie at Shakopee
Chaska at Chanhassen
Winners advance to elimination games on June 4, 7, 8
Section 6-4A
First round, May 31
No. 8 South at No. 1 Wayzata (Trojans win 10-0)
No. 5 Armstrong at No. 4 St. Louis Park (Park wins 3-1)
No. 7 Washburn at No. 2 Hopkins (Royals wins 11-4)
No. 6 Southwest at No. 3 Maple Grove (Crimson win 5-0)
Quarterfinals, June 1
Park at Wayzata 4:30 p.m.
Maple Grove at Hopkins 6 p.m.
Winners advance to semifinals June 5
Elimination games, June 1
South at Armstrong 4:30 p.m.
Washburn at Southwest 3:30 p.m.
Winners advance to June 2, 5, 7 games.
Championship set for 4:30 p.m. June 9 at Hopkins High School.
Section 6-3A
First round, June 1 5 p.m.
No. 8 Edison at No. 1 Willmar
No. 5 DeLaSalle at No. 4 Mound Westonka
No. 6 Delano at No. 3 Orono
No. 7 Cooper at No. 2 Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Winners advance to June 3 and 5
Elimination games
June 3, 5, 8, 9
Championship game June 10 at 6 p.m. (June 11 if necessary)
Section 3-3A
First round, May 29
No. 8 Richfield at No. 1 Holy Angels
No. 5 Highland Park at No. 2 Simley
No. 6 South St. Paul at No. 3 Sibley
No. 7 Kennedy at No. 2 St. Thomas
Quarterfinals May 31
Simley def. Richfield
St. Thomas def. Sibley
Semifinals June 3
St. Thomas vs. Simley 7 p.m.
Championship game, 6 p.m. June 8 (second game if necessary)
Elimination games
May 31
Holy Angels def. Highland
Kennedy def. South St. Paul
June 2
Sibley at Holy Angels 4:30 p.m.
Kennedy at Richfield 7 p.m.
June 3, 4 games at Richfield High School
Softball
Section 6-4A
First round, June 1
No. 8 Armstrong at No. 1 Hopkins
No. 5 St. Louis Park at No. 4 Edina
No. 7 South at No. 2 Wayzata
No. 6 Washburn at No. 3 Southwest
Quarterfinals June 2, 5 p.m.
Semifinal June 4, 5 p.m.
Elimination games June 2, 4, 7
Championship game at 5 p.m. June 8 (if necessary, 5 p.m. June 9)
Section 2-4A
at Miller Park in Eden Prairie
First round, June 1 4:30 p.m.
No. 8 Burnsville at No. 1 Chanhassen
No. 5 Minnetonka at No. 4 Prior Lake
No. 6 Eden Prairie at No. 3 Jefferson
No. 7 Chaska at No. 2 Shakopee
Semifinals June 3 and 8
Elimination games
June 1, 3, 8
Championship June 10 at 4:30 p.m. (second game if necessary, 6:30 p.m.)
Section 3-3A
First round, June 1
No. 8 Simley at No. 1 Richfield
No. 7 South St. Paul at No. 2 Holy Angels
No. 5 Cretin-Derham Hall at No. 4 Visitation
No. 6 Highland Park at No. 3 Kennedy
Rest of tournament TBA
Section 6-3A
First round, June 1, 4:30 p.m.
No. 8 Edison at No. 1 Delano
No. 5 DeLaSalle at No. 4 Mound Westonka
N. 6 Park Center at No. 3 Orono
No. 7 Cooper at No. 2 Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Elimination games June 3, 7, 8 at Aquila Park
Quarterfinals June 3 at 4:30 p.m.
Semifinal June 8 at 3:30 p.m.
Championship game 3 p.m. June 10
