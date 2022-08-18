Town team baseball is as American as apple pie. Each week of the summer, games are played in small hamlets, mid-sized towns, big cities and suburbs throughout the nation. Those are the places legends are created, and fans will talk about the best games for years to come.
Legends are born in the State Tournaments, usually by players who hit game-winning homers or pitch 1-0 wins. One such player is former Hamel Hawks pitching ace Rod Enerson. Even though he has not pitched in a ball game since 1987, he is a town team legend in not one, but two states. Enerson was the winning pitcher in 1974 when Hatton won the North Dakota state crown 6-5 over Grand Forks. He entered the game with his team trailing in the second inning and finished the job.
Thirteen years later, pitching for the Hamel Hawks, he started the game for the Minnesota state Class B championship. He was not involved in the decision, but he sure was happy to hold up the championship plaque during a postgame celebration.
“Going into the 1987 season, I never thought about winning a state title,” Enerson said last week as he sipped coffee at Hans Cafe in Anoka. “I was just concerned about doing my job for the other guys on the team.”
Enerson, who joined the Hawks in 1985 after he had played three years for neighboring Maple Plain, loved being No. 1 on the Hamel pitching staff.
“I always wanted to pitch the big games,” he said. “To become a stopper, the first thing you have to do is prove yourself to your team. If they don’t think you’re the stopper, then you’re not.”
North Dakota roots
Enerson grew up in the small town of Fordville, N.D., population 365. Pro scouts rarely show up in towns of that size.
“There were only 12 of us in my graduating class,” Enerson said. “All we did in the summertime was play ball. My brother Lon was 4 years older than me, and I grew up playing with older kids. As a 10-year-old, I made the Walsh County All-Star team and played with the 12-year-old kids.”
Enerson’s high school team played in two state championship games and lost both of them. The Fordville boys also played in the state American Legion championship game and lost. Basketball was Enerson’s other sport, and in his senior year of high school he was one of the top 10 scorers in North Dakota.
“It’s very hard to get noticed as a ballplayer when you live in a cold climate,” Enerson said. So he stayed local for college, attending Mayville State College.
Enerson’s baseball glove in high school and college was a Wilson A2000. “My dad had the hardware store in town and ordered the glove for me,” he said.
A different era
There were no pitch counts during Enerson’s glory days, no doctors monitoring tendinitis in pitchers’ elbows, no Tommy John surgeries.
With the Hatton town team in 1974, Enerson recalled pitching three games in one day - a nine-inning game and two sevens. “I threw everything I had,” he said.
Enerson’s bread and butter was always the fastball, but as he matured in pitching, the tall righthander threw a lot of breaking balls and a pretty fair knuckleball.
“I was never timed on a radar gun, but I was told I threw about 92 miles an hour,” Enerson said.
After taking a few years off from town ball in the early 1980s, Enerson moved to Minnesota. He met a man at work named Al Kreb and was invited to join the town team in Long Lake.
“We weren’t very good,” Enerson said, referring to Long Lake. One year, the Lakers had eight wins, six of them with Enerson pitching.
Joining the Hawks
Enerson’s big break came when he was invited, as a draft choice, to pitch for St. Cloud and Hamel in consecutive State Tournaments. Enerson liked Hamel coach Johnny Blanchard, the former New York Yankee catcher, right from the start. In 1985, Enerson considered retiring from town ball, but Blanchard asked, “Why don’t you come and play for Hamel?”
At that time, Enerson was committed to Long Lake, and the manager didn’t take kindly to it when Enerson asked for his release to play for Hamel.
But after some negotiation, he got the release and became part of a championship unit.
Enerson was having arm trouble at the time he signed with Hamel, so Blanchard arranged for him to see Minnesota Twins orthopedist, Harvey O’Phelan. In an examination, O’Phelan found no structural damage and gave Enerson the green light to continue pitching.
Hamel talent pool
“Hamel had amazing talent,” Enerson said. “Our three outfielders had better arms than the Twins outfielders. Seven or eight of my teammates were drafted and had played minor league ball.”
Among the Hamel mainstays were Larry Goldetsky, Ron Van Krevelen, Alex Bauer, Dan Van Dehey, the Soule brothers, Billy and Jay, and the Steinbach brothers, Tim and Tom. Also on the Hawks’ great teams of the 1980s and 1990s was current Hawks manager Tim Flemming.
Enerson remembered that Tom Steinbach hit 18 home runs in one season and mentioned that Tim Flemming was “almost impossible to strike out.”
Looking back on his time with the Hawks, Enerson said, “The best thing about playing with that group was the way we pushed each other in a healthy way. We had fun with baseball. I remember all of the nights we met at Inn Cahoots to celebrate wins and talk baseball.”
The late Johnny Blanchard gave Enerson one key tip that improved his effectiveness.
“When I joined Hamel, I was throwing my knuckleball really hard,” Enerson said. “John got me to slow it down, and that worked better. Throughout my career as a pitcher, I would analyze hitters and try to pitch to their weaknesses. I never feared anybody and always wanted to pitch against the best players.”
Long teaching career
In addition to enjoying a remarkable amateur baseball career, Enerson taught fifth grade in the Anoka-Hennepin School District for 30 years. Before that, he taught two years in North Dakota and three years in Bellingham, Minn.
Retired from teaching now, Enerson still follows Hamel town team baseball. He came to the 2022 Town Ball Tour game July 6 when Hamel beat the Andover Aces 9-3.
“I am proud of what my buddy [Tim Flemming] and Greg DeVos have done with the team,” he said. “I plan to watch them in the State Tournament.”
High points far outnumbered regrets from Enerson’s town ball career.
“It was a blessing that I was asked to play on good teams,” he said.
There were only two regrets he mentioned.
“I never had a pitching coach,” he said. “I regretted that. But my biggest regret is that I retired after we won state in 1987. I’ll kick myself the rest of my life for not going on. I know I could have played longer, but the years I had were unforgettable.”
