Rod Enerson
Former Hamel Hawks pitching great Rod Enerson still enjoys playing catch, especially when his knuckleball is working.

Town team baseball is as American as apple pie. Each week of the summer, games are played in small hamlets, mid-sized towns, big cities and suburbs throughout the nation. Those are the places legends are created, and fans will talk about the best games for years to come.

Legends are born in the State Tournaments, usually by players who hit game-winning homers or pitch 1-0 wins. One such player is former Hamel Hawks pitching ace Rod Enerson. Even though he has not pitched in a ball game since 1987, he is a town team legend in not one, but two states. Enerson was the winning pitcher in 1974 when Hatton won the North Dakota state crown 6-5 over Grand Forks. He entered the game with his team trailing in the second inning and finished the job.

