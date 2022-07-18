Tim Flemming, longtime manager and field general for the Hamel Hawks town baseball team, thought he had contacted every potential prospect in the area, but he found another one this spring.
Rys Dewick, originally from Australia, was playing for Crown College, and several of his college teammates mentioned that there was a town team close by. One meeting with Flemming convinced Dewick that Hawks Nation needed him, and now he is among the most important players on the team.
When the Fox 9 News broadcast team covered the Hawks’ game against the Andover Aces as part of the Town Ball Tour July 6 at Paul Fortin Memorial Field in Hamel, Dewick thrilled 1,200 fans and a big TV audience by hitting a 375-foot home run. The Hawks never trailed in the game on the way to an 11-4 win.
“Rys is the kind of player who comes through in the big moments,” Flemming said after the game. “His home run was amazing.”
“Thanks to a couple of Crown buddies, Rys found out about the team,” said Hawks ace pitcher and third hitter Sam Westermeyer. “He is a super nice guy, and it’s fun having him on the team.”
Talking about his Town Ball Tour home run, Dewick said, “It felt good to be able to put the guys up early. Sam [Westermeyer] really pitched a good game - we can always count on him.”
The Hawks used four pitchers in the game with Westermeyer getting the victory. Following him to the mound were Zach Olson, Nate Shoemaker and finally Tyler VanCise, one of Dewick’s Crown College teammates.
Dewick likes the fact that the Hawks have a strong hitting lineup, top to bottom. He is not the only power hitter by any means with teammates like Westermeyer, Brayden Gray, Dylan Wilson and Nolan Tichy on board.
“Everyone on the team has been very welcoming,” Dewick said. “I am having a blast this summer.”
Dewick has been able to see quite a bit of greater Minnesota already with trips to places like Brainerd and Cold Spring. The road trips enhance the team’s camaraderie and pit the Hawks against some of the clubs the could see in the state Class B playoffs.
