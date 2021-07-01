10K in Hopkins
One of the final running events of spring was the Run Minnesota Summer Members 10K in Hopkins.
West suburban runners did well from top to bottom, although St. Paul’s Mohammed Bati was the men’s champ in 31 minutes, 34 seconds and Melissa Gacek, also from St. Paul was the women’s champ in 41:48.
Second place in the women’s division went to Andrea Meyers, 45, from Medicine Lake and Sue Abrahamson, 57, from Wayzata was third in 48:32. Debra Hultman, 59, from Hopkins ran sixth in women’s competition in 54:11.
On the men’s side, the top west suburban finisher, Jim Larranaga, 44, from Chanhassen posted a time of 40:43. Two Edina men finished near the top with Daniel Baron, 54, running seventh in 41:27 and Jim Holovnia, 57, placing eighth in 41:35. Jay Hempe, 54, from Maple Grove was 14th in 42:58. Also making the top 20 was Robbinsdale’s Javier Alcaide Garcea, 38, in 50:01.
Classic 4-Mile
In another spring road race recently at scenic Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis, men and women competed in the Run Minnesota Trail Classic 4-Mile.
David Nogle of Eagan was the men’s champion with a time of 24:13. Andrea Myers, 45, from Medicine Lake had another good race, winning the women’s crown in 32:17.
Levi Severson, the 40-year-old runner from Edina, took second place in the men’s division with a time of 25:04.
Crystal’s Daniel Johnson, 63, beat many of the younger runners, finishing sixth overall in 27:56. Medicine Lake’s Scott Myers, 45, was 20th among the men in 29:58. New Hope’s Peter Kessler, 59, had a good outing, finishing 12th in 30:38.
David Peterson, 60, from Bloomington was 18th in 31:56. Eric Slagel from Richfield, Kirt Goetzke from Plymouth and Adam Peterson of Golden Valley took places 21-22-23.
Eden Prairie’s Kelly Handegard was third among the women.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.