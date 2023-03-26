Collin Mulholland
Buy Now

Collin Mulholland of the Holy Family boys basketball team controls the ball during state action at Target Center.
Boden Kapke
Buy Now

Forward Boden Kapke makes a post move for the Holy Family Catholic boys basketball team.
Braylon Cummings
Buy Now

Holy Family guard Braylon Cummings starts a fast break during the Fire's 86-79 win over Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in the state Class AA third-place game.

When Joe Burger resigned as Edina High’s head boys basketball coach last spring, Hornet fans did a double take.

Fans wondered: Why would one of the rising young coaches in the Lake Conference leave to coach elsewhere?

Tags

Load comments