When Joe Burger resigned as Edina High’s head boys basketball coach last spring, Hornet fans did a double take.
Fans wondered: Why would one of the rising young coaches in the Lake Conference leave to coach elsewhere?
The answer was simple, really. Burger was going home to the place his high school coaching career began - Holy Family Catholic in Victoria - which is located about 20 southwest of Edina.
Burger’s move was a win/win situation for him and for Holy Family. The Fire players won their way to the State Class AA Tournament and played two of the most exciting games of that tournament last week. March 24 in the state semifinals against Minnehaha Academy 76-72 in overtime. The following morning at Concordia University in St. Paul, the Fire played another close, fast-paced game in beating Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 86-79 for the third-place hardware.
Holy Family’s “Hoop Dreams” came true this season even though the boys fell one victory short of their state championship destination. With an overall record of 29-3, the Fire program was one of the state’s best in any of the four classes.
Holy Family’s success hinged on togetherness, along with superb play from three All-State-caliber players - 6-11 senior forward Boden Kapke, 6-11 senior center Collin Mulholland and 6-2 junior guard Kole Anderson.
“This is the most selfless team I have ever coached,” Burger said after the Fire’s win over Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in the noon game on Saturday. “Our guys are good teammates all-around. We had no drama at any time during the season.”
The Fire didn’t go as deep on the bench as some of the opponents they faced in the playoffs. As an example, each of the five starters played at least 33 minutes of the 40 in the state semifinal loss to Minnehaha Academy. Guard Braylon Cummings was on the floor for 39 minutes, Mulholland played 38 and Kapke and Michael Richelsen each logged 37 minutes. Hanson played 33 minutes, due to foul trouble, and was the only Holy Family player to foul out of the game.
With Hanson gone, the Fire managed to scored only 4 points in overtime, compared to 8 for Minnehaha Academy, which rallied behind 27 points from guard Lorenzo Levy.
Kapke led Holy Family with 27 points Friday evening while Mulholland scored 20 and Hanson contributed 10. Cummings scored eight and Richelsen added four.
It was a short night for the Fire coaches, players and fans who had to regroup quickly to play Saturday at noon.
“We came out of Friday night thinking, let’s have fun Saturday,” Mulholland said.
“The third-place game [at state] is always a tough one,” coach Burger said. “No one really wants to be there.”
That is until the referee tosses the jump ball.
“A great crowd came out today,” Burger said.
“Our opponents had the whole town here,” Hanson added.
Dilworth-Glydon-Felton was hot from behind the three-point arc to open the game and led 34-31 at halftime.
Hanson was off with his shooting and finished the first half with only four points, unusual for him since he averaged 22 points per game for the season.
The Fire guard shot an air ball early in the contest, and throughout the first half, DGF fans chanted, “Air Ball! Air Ball!” whenever he had the ball.
“The noise created a great atmosphere,” he said. “With the air ball stuff, I just try to block that out. Our team shot better in the second half, and we picked it up on defense to open a lead.””
A mental adjustment at halftime made Hanson a different player. He continued firing in the second half, hitting seven three-pointers and finishing the game with 29 points. Mulholland was the other main man for the Fire, finishing with a season-high 36 points while dominating inside and outside. Kapke played his usual steady game and scored 15 points. He also averaged 22 points per game this season.
Mulholland praised his teammates for setting him up for the career high. “Boden and Kole make it a lot easier for me to get open,” he said.
“We came into today’s game wanting to have fun,” Kapke said. “It was our last chance to play together as a team, and we brought our best.”
Hanson left the gym Saturday, already thinking about next season.
“We can still compete next year even though we’ll be a lot smaller,” he said. “It was surreal to play with Boden and Collin this season. They worked their butts off every day - in practices and in games.”
Holy Family’s three leaders appreciated the work their varsity teammates put in this season. Others who made appearances in state play, besides Hanson, Kapke, Mulholland, Cummings and Richelsen, are Jack Bauer, Brennen Bollig, Joe Charpentier, Paul Dorr, Kael Foudray, Evan Finley Grice, Hayden Guggemos, Leo Hertel, Luke Kans, Alex Ketcham and Eli Pitner.
