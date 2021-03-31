Last fall, during the high school cross country season, Edina sophomore Andrew DeFor burst onto the scene by winning All-Lake Conference and All-Section 6AA medals.
His ascent continued during the winter, as he finished 13th in the State Nordic Skiing Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. That finish gave him the first All-State award of his career.
Endurance sports have always appealed to DeFor, who took some time last week to answer a few questions.
“My favorite sport tends to change with the season,” he began. “During the cross country season, it’s hard to imagine doing anything but running, but when Nordic starts up, I tend to think skiing is my favorite sport. One aspect of cross country running that I like is that everyone is on equal footing in terms of equipment and success is mostly dependent on training. In Nordic, however, I like the multiple aspects that are required to do well. Skiing requires endurance, strength good technique and strategy in order to do well. Both sports require a lot of mental toughness, which I like because it allows me to push my body to the limit.”
As a freshman, DeFor had some success, but in both running and skiing, a big improvement showed during the 2020-21 school year.
“I am most proud of the big jump from last year,” he said. “I would like to think this was due to more intense training. I am proud that we qualified to the State Nordic Meet as a team.”
With his ski club team, DeFor qualified for Under-16 Age-Group Nationals in Vermont.
Racing during the high school season was different this year because races were in pods with no more than three teams racing at a time.
“It was an odd year,” DeFor observed. “But I think the coaches did a really good job at helping to protect their athletes and at the same time finding ways to maintain competitive meets.”
DeFor feels fortunate to work with the Edina High coaching staff, with Jamie Kirkpatrick heading the cross country team and Andy Turnbull leading the Nordic skiers.
“All of my coaches have done a wonderful job of helping me to understand the benefits of strong off-season training,” DeFor said.
Beyond that, DeFor loves to train with other athletes, who share his passion for training and competition.
“One thing I really like about running is the team camaraderie,” he said. “Everyone is close, due to training and pushing each other day in and day out. One thing I love about Nordic is the strategy of each race. Many people think a Nordic race is just going out hard and keeping up the pace. It is far from that. Many of the top skiers will familiarize themselves with every part of the course in order to be the most efficient through each area.”
As he looks to the future, DeFor can’t wait for the next seasons to arrive. He will come back in cross country alongside fellow All-Lake Hornet Ethan Richter. The Nordic team includes some key returnees, as well.
“It feels good to represent Edina High School in my running and skiing races,” DeFor said. “I would like to potentially achieve what others have done in the past, like the cross country team winning a state title a couple of years ago and the skier, Eric Lindskoog, who won the state individual title and led his team to the title in 1988.”
In pursuing those goals, DeFor talked about the challenges ahead. “I guess some of the bigger challenges are to balance the requirements in training for each sport,” he said. “For example, Nordic skiing requires a lo of strength in both the legs and upper body, while it is probably beneficial to be leaner for cross country.”
A student of both sports, DeFor is a good student in the classroom, as well, with a 3.7 GPA. He is also in the Edina High band.
DeFor’s immediate family includes parents Todd and Teri DeFor and older sister Sara.
“Sara has probably been my biggest role model,” DeFor said. “She has been in the swim club from a young age and joined the Edina High swim team in seventh grade. Sara trains countless hours a week all year long. On top of that, she decided to join Nordic during the winter season. I like to think that I have developed my strong mentality as well as my work ethic from watching her.”
