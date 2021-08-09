When organizers of the Junior American Legion All-Star Prospect Series gathered a few minutes after 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, Red Haddox Field was in no condition for the event.
A huge puddle on the infield skin, just to the left of second base was the biggest problem. Then, there was another puddle in the running lane between the batter’s box and first base, not to mention puddles in front of the dugouts. Luckily, the City of Bloomington’s grounds crew had anchored plastic field covers over the home plate circle and the pitcher’s mound the night before.
The attitude of the organizers was: “We’ve got three and a-half hours until game time, so let’s get it done.”
“Kudos to Mark Scott and Bloomington grounds crew,” said past State American Legion Baseball Director Mike Perry, one of the organizers of the all-star series. “They drained gallons of water out of there so that we could start on time. You draw up a plan for an event like this, and you hope it goes well. From the reaction of the players and their parents, I think we exceeded expectations. We had an outstanding coaching staff with people like Rob Foransiere, Rob Wassenaar, Mark McKenzie, Todd Jahnke, Trevor Hemphill and Tanner Oakes. And the kids played good baseball.”
Perry credited Bruce Barron, Omar Navarro, Charlie Becker and Mark Scott for their participation as directors.
Once the action began on Saturday, the pitchers threw strikes and the hitters answered the challenge. The Gold All-Stars edged the Red All-Stars 7-5 in the opener and then Gold defeated the Blue All-Stars 10-2. In the final game of the day, the Red All-Stars won 5-4 over the Blue All-Stars.
One of the standouts of the day was outfielder Joey Flom, who played for Eden Prairie in the State Division 1 Legion Tournament in St. Cloud the week before. In Gold’s victory over Red, Flom did most of the damage, going three-for-four with three RBIs.
In the third inning of Gold’s win over Blue, Flom drove in another run with a base hit.
“The more baseball I get, the better,” Flom said between games. “It’s been pretty fun. You look at the rosters, and you see a lot of different area codes. It’s cool to meet players from all of the different cities.”
Flom’s teammates included players he had never met before, such as Ian Regal from the Rochester Redhawks, Clay Erickson of Pequot Lakes, Kyle Henke from Grand Rapids, David Revering from Parkers Prairie and Nick Bauer from Pine Island. One of the other standouts in the series, Watertown’s Wyatt McCabe, who represents Legion Post 121, showed scouts that he can hit and pitch with the best of them. He led the Gold team to the championship along with Flom.
Each of the three All-Star teams consisted of 15 players, and they represented the graduating classes of 2022, 2023 and 2024. All of them played on either Senior Legion or Junior Legion teams for their respective posts during the 2021 season.
Some of the other Twin Cities suburban players on the Gold roster are Bryce Anderson of Waconia, Thomas Ohotto of St. Michael, Alex Matchey of Stillwater and Cole Sieben of Burnsville. Gabe Olson of Hopkins was also selected to play for the Gold team, however, he was in Sioux Falls, S.D., playing for Hopkins in the Central Plains Regional.
Twin Cities players for the Blue team are Cole Houk of Bloomington Kennedy, Malcolm Munnich of Minneapolis Southwest, Dylan Strozinsky of Hopkins, Carter Follman of Inver Grove Heights, Carson Pollman of Chanhassen, Jake McNeil of Rosetown, Jake Reigert of East Ridge,Jake Struzyk of Burnsville, Justin Lesser of Wayzata, Will Huseman of Eagan and Vinny Schleper of Shakopee.
Metro players on the Red All-Stars roster are Andrew Schwob of Waconia, Dayton Franke of Armstrong, George Bjellos and Lucas McNeills of Woodbury Blue, John Skoro of Wayzata, Max Krebs of Inver Grove Heights, Will Scott of Bloomington Kennedy, Sawyer Chell of Anoka and Trevor Langeberg of Eagan.
