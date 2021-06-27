Lake Conference champion Edina and runner-up Minnetonka each have four players on the All-Lake boys lacrosse team for 2021.
Edina’s selections are led by senior goalie Sawyer Anderson, who had the best save percentage in the league this season.
Anderson came out for lacrosse because some of his football teammates recommended it as a spring sport. He immediately gravitated to the goaltending position, and the rest is history.
Joining Anderson on the All-Lake team are Edina seniors Charlie Gustafson, Gage Reiners and Max Nelsen. Gustafson was an expert at controlling the draws after each goal. Nelsen was second in goal scoring for Edina behind senior forward Drew Hatch, one of the honorable mention picks.
Minnetonka’s selections are led by expert slinger Scott Streff, a fiery, inspirational forward. The other Skippers making All-Lake are seniors Jack Kahlmeyer and Josh Nelson and junior Kiernan Holmes.
Edina cruised through the Lake schedule unbeaten and made it to the Section 6 finals before losing to Prior Lake.
The highest scorer on the All-Lake team is Eden Prairie senior captain Will Foster, who finished the season with 84 points on 51 goals and 33 assists. Buffalo junior Owen Carlson followed with 74 points on 57 goals and 17 assists.
Earlier this year, Foster was named All-Lake in basketball and Wayzata’s Hayden Davison was All-Lake in hockey. Davison is one of three Wayzata players on the All-Lake team for lacrosse.
All-Lake Boys
Lacrosse Team
Edina: Seniors Sawyer Anderson, Charlie Gustafson, Max Nelsen and Gage Reiners.
Minnetonka: Seniors Scott Streff, Jack Kahlmeyer and Josh Nelson and junior Kiernan Holmes.
Wayzata: Seniors Robby Chermak, Hayden Davison and Jackson Kaeter.
Eden Prairie: Seniors Will Foster, Tommy Mendyke and Sirius Harrison-Schulz.
St. Michael-Albertville: Senior Ryan Adkins and juniors Brayden Mogard and Josh Tourville.
Buffalo: Juniors Owen Carlson and Connor Youngquist.
Hopkins: Senior Oliver Bernstein and junior Lukas Wright.
Honorable
Mention
Edina: Seniors Drew Hatch and Brian Post and junior Finn Dexheimer.
Minnetonka: Senior Carson Weinzetl, junior Isaac Forst and sophomore Ben Schuster.
Wayzata: Seniors Drew Goetz and Darby Sanders and junior Cade Johnson.
Eden Prairie: Senior Leif Benson and juniors Connor Whitley and Noah Ekness.
St. Michael-Albertville: Seniors Sam Caron and Nam Le and junior Bo Bitzer.
Buffalo: Senior Turner Stenberg and sophomores Braden Moseley and Ethan Nuss.
Hopkins: Senior Hunter Reece and juniors Max Johanning and Nate Pressnall.
