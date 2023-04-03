State Class AA boys hockey champion Minnetonka and state Class AA runner-up Edina lead the selections for the 2022-23 All-Lake Conference team.
Wayzata added six more names to the all-conference list while Eden Prairie had four selections, including Mr. Hockey Award finalist Ryan Koering, and Buffalo had three All-Lake choices, led by junior goaltender Max Varner.
Minnetonka won the Lake Conference championship and the Section 2AA title before beating Section 6AA champion Edina in the state championship game at Xcel Energy Center.
All-Lake team
Minnetonka: Senior defenseman Liam Hupka, junior defenseman John Stout, junior forwards Gavin Garry, Javon Moore and Hagen Burrows and sophomore forward Ashton Schultz.
Edina: Senior goalie Robbie Clarkowski, senior defenseman Charlie Sandven, junior forwards Bobby Cowan, Ryan Flaherty and Jackson Nevers and junior defenseman Barrett Dexheimer.
Wayzata: Senior goalie Will Ingemann, senior forward Kasen Sauer, junior forwards Jake Mattson and Cade De St. Hubert, junior defenseman Hawke Huff and freshman forward Jacob Kvasnicka.
Eden Prairie: Senior defenseman Ryan Koering, junior forwards Teddy Townsend and Andy Earl and freshman forward Mason Moe.
Buffalo: Senior forwards Ryan Roethke and Grif Valli and junior goalie Max Varner.
Honorable mention
Minnetonka: Senior goalie Kaizer Nelson and junior forwards Alex Lunski and Sam Scheetz.
Edina: Senior forward Matt Vander Vort, senior defenseman Caden Morgan and junior defenseman Eddie Revenig.
Wayzata: Junior forwards Brittan Alstead and Rhys Wallin and sophomore defenseman Finn De St. Hubert.
Eden Prairie: Junior forward Cole Saterdalen and junior defensemen Tate Bloch and Dylan Vornwald.
Hopkins: Senior defenseman Louis DeGiulio.
Buffalo: Senior forwards Jake Bergstrom, Lex Preugchas and Jimmy Winter.
