Will Ingemann
Captain Will Ingemann of the Wayzata boys hockey team won All-State and All-Lake honors this season.
Alex Lunski
Minnetonka boys hockey players Alex Lunski (12) and Ashton Schultz celebrate after a goal.

State Class AA boys hockey champion Minnetonka and state Class AA runner-up Edina lead the selections for the 2022-23 All-Lake Conference team.

Wayzata added six more names to the all-conference list while Eden Prairie had four selections, including Mr. Hockey Award finalist Ryan Koering, and Buffalo had three All-Lake choices, led by junior goaltender Max Varner.

