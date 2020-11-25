Even there was no State Meet for Minnesota high school girls swimming this season, Minnetonka clearly had the best Class AA team in the state.
Coming into the 2020 season Edina had won the last four state titles, and in their only meeting with Minnetonka this season, the Hornets lost by 30 points.
Perhaps the most amazing aspect of the Skippers’ rise to the top is the fact that nine of their 10 All-Lake Conference swimmers and divers are eligible to return next season. The only senior in the group of 10 is multi-year All-American Abby Kapeller.
Even though the 2020 season was shortened by both number of weeks and number of meets by COVID-19, three teams from the Lake Conference won section aquatics titles - Minnetonka in 2AA, Wayzata in 5AA and Edina in 6AA. They were the top three in the state Class AA rankings, and a fourth Lake team, Eden Prairie was also in the top five by season’s end.
St. Michael-Albertville High activities director Keith Cornell, the Lake Conference swimming an diving coordinator, has released the names of the All-Lake Conference and Lake Conference honorable mention swimmers. In addition to Minnetonka, represented by 10 girls, Wayzata has nine berths and Edina has eight. Eden Prairie is next with six representatives, while Buffalo, Hopkins and St. Michael-Albertville each placed one on the all-conference team.
Of the 36 girls named All-Lake, 27 are eligible to return for at least one more season of high school swimming. Minnetonka will be loaded with talent again with the return of eight girls who made All-Lake as juniors.
Only two of Edina’s eight all-conference selections are seniors - Lily Gremmels and Chloe Swanson. The Hornets will return school record-holder Katie McCarthy in the distance freestyles.
Wayzata graduates only two seniors from a group of nine all-conference swimmers - Jenna Marquette and Sarah Cao. Eden Prairie will lose three all-conference seniors - Faith Larsen, Mallory Miller and Ashley Plantenberg.
Following are the award winners.
2020 All-Lake
Aquatics Team
Minnetonka: Senior Abby Kapeller, juniors Addie Diaz, Nadia Heim, Maija Kangas, Regan Miller, Rachel Patton, Rachel Shelstad, Audrey Soetano, Quinci Wheeler and ninth-grader Paige Dillon.
Edina: Seniors Lily Gremmels and Chloe Swanson, juniors Sophia Clausman and Skyler Kieffer and sophomores Ella Hall, Shanze Karimi, Katie McCarthy and Anna Schrag.
Wayzata: Seniors Sarah Cao and Jenna Marquette, junior Sasha Arne, sophomores Sofia Campbell, Nora Rabe, Claire Reinke, Kiera Reitz and Erika Schraber and ninth-grader Linnea Kallebo.
Eden Prairie: Seniors Faith Larsen, Mallory Miller and Ashley Plantenberg, sophomore Meredith Miller and ninth-graders Ella Drewes and Caroline Larsen.
Hopkins: Senior Yasmin Nachmias.
Buffalo: Sophomore Brianna Shroyer.
St. Michael-Albertville: Eighth-grader Lily Van Heel.
Honorable
Mention
Minnetonka: Senior Tori Sigfrid, sophomore Maggie Rhodes and ninth-grader Rylie Ulett.
Edina: Senior Sophie Curran, junior Mia Mitchell and sophomore Sophia Clausman
Wayzata: Sophomore Kimberly Lan, ninth-grader Geneva Fackler and eighth-grader Lucy Troyak.
Eden Prairie: Juniors Grace Logue and Esmae O’Gorman and sophomore Merritt Miller.
Hopkins: Sophomores Chloe Buschmann and Bea Durham and ninth-grader Ida Kozlowicz
Buffalo: Senior Elle Kaiser and junior Kolby Shendel.
St. Michael-Albertville: Senior Faye Roberts and junior Maggie Lombardi.
