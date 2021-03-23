Jakob Zeller, a junior at Eden Prairie High School, is an all-around athlete with a unique three-sport rotation.
In the fall he is an outside linebacker for the football team, and then in the winter he concentrates on Alpine skiing. The spring brings another change of seasons, and Zeller joins the Eden Prairie lacrosse team as a midfielder.
“Whatever season I’m in is my favorite,” said Zeller, who recently placed sixth in the State Boys Alpine Skiing Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. Skiing is the sport Zeller has done the longest. He fell in love with skiing early in life on a family trip to Colorado.
Was Zeller successful right away when he began racing as a second-grader? Well, not exactly.
“I think I was DQ’ed in every single race my first year,” he said.
In high school skiing, where the courses are short and the times are fast, Zeller has distinguished himself as an All-State skier. The 2021 State Meet was the second of his career.
“I went to state my freshman year,” he said. “Then last year I fell in the section meet.”
Most of the state’s premier Alpine skiers talk about going fast and seldom mention the chance of falling because that would be bad luck.
“I have learned you can’t hold back,” Zeller said. “I ski as aggressively as the course conditions allow.”
Zeller skis for the Buck Hill Club in addition to the Eden Prairie varsity team. He enjoys high school skiing because of the team aspect.
“The skiers on our team this year have a lot of energy,” he said. “Everyone improved, including some seventh- and eighth-graders.”
Zeller won one race during the Lake Conference season. The Eagles competed exclusively at Buck Hill, except for Zeller’s race in the State Meet at Giants Ridge.
“Racing against the best skiers in the Lake Conference helped me build confidence,” Zeller said.
Split seconds can be the difference between winning and losing a race, whether the competition is a Lake dual meet or state at Giants Ridge.
Zeller was consistent at state, finishing seventh on the Red Course in 37.89 and sixth on the Blue Course in 36.33 for a combined time of 1:14.05. He was the top place winner among skiers from the Lake Conference, but not the only one to make All-State. Three other Lake competitors placed in the top 13 - J.D. Landstrom of Minnetonka in ninth, Will Utendorfer of Edina in 12th and Jens Dohse of Hopkins in 13th.
The Lake also did well in the team standings with Edina placing third and Hopkins following in fourth.
Looking to his senior season in 2021-22, Zeller has his sights on another All-State finish. But before that he wants to begin his senior year with another undefeated Eden Prairie football season.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.