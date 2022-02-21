If there is one sport that lends itself to the greatest number of “Agony of Defeat” moments, it is probably Alpine skiing.
To win, you have to go fast. Any of the top skiers will tell you that. And when you do go fast, there is a chance that you’re going to fall.
Edina senior Alpine co-captain Ali Anselmo fell Feb. 16 at the State Meet at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik. After a successful season that left her undefeated in Lake Conference meets, she still had a great senior season.
“It was obviously a disappointment,” Anselmo said. “Last year I was sixth at state.”
More important to Anselmo than any one race - even state - is the fun she has had in her favorite sport. She was able to ski at state for four years, make the All-Lake Conference three times, win Lake and Section 6 individual titles this season and serve as team captain.
What will she remember most as the years go by?
“The good times I shared with friends,” she said.
One of her friends, Edina senior classmate Adam Berghult, won the state boys Alpine title at Giant’s Ridge. As much as she wanted to win her own title, Anselmo was thrilled for her teammate. Alpine skiing is a team sport as well as an individual sport, and both Hornet teams found success, with the boys as state runners-up and the girls finishing sixth at state.
Anselmo first skied at the age of 2 and was racing by the time she reached first grade.
What does she like most about the sport?
Speed of course. “Racing is a blast,” she said.
Edina is always a factor at state competition at Giant’s Ridge - in Nordic skiing, as well as Alpine.
The Edina Nordic teams had two major accomplishments, with Maggie Wagner finishing second among the girls and Andrew DeFor finishing third among the boys. “We have a mini-rivalry with our Edina Nordic teams,” Anselmo said.
Edina’s state girls Alpine team includes four seniors - Anselmo, co-captain Elsie Engman, Tyler Utendorfer and Lily Mrachek - and two ninth-graders Ally Adair and Livia Gustin. Adair was Edina’s top finisher at state in 15th place. Engman finished 22nd.
“We had a good season and we all pushed each other,” Anselmo said. “It has been special, skiing with the other seniors for so many years.”
Presently, Anselmo has no plans to ski for a college team, but is interested in club skiing in the future.
She has had the support of her parents from the time she started skiing and appreciates the encouragement that her coaches provided.
“All of my coaches [school and club] are so great and so supportive,” she said.
Anselmo is preparing for one more event this season. She qualified to ski in the Under-18 Nationals March 3-7 in Vail, Colo. by finishing among the top 15 in the Central and Rocky Mountain Regions.
