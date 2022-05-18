Over the last 30 seasons of Edina Men’s Rec Slowpitch Softball, nobody has made more friends than Alex Karos, the player-coach of the Yamaha Golf & Utility squad that plays Thursday nights at Van Valkenburg Park.
Whether he’s in the pitchers’ circle throwing low-hit games or at the plate smacking base hits, Karos plays with a love for the game that is unmatched. Yamaha Golf & Utility is always in the running for the league title and finished second to the undefeated Toasted Cheesers in last summer’s playoffs. This year, through the first two rounds, Karos’ club on top of the standings at 2-0 along with Beaver Island and Swingin’ Meat. The Brew Tang Clams are also undefeated at 1-0.
As one of the elder statesmen in Edina Rec Softball, Karos was named to the Edina Softball Hall of Fame in 2021. The award wasn’t only for all the championships he has won as much as it was for his contributions in leadership, sportsmanship and loyalty to his teammates. He has played alongside some of Edina’s all-time greats, men like Gordy Anderson and Brad Hlavacek. And he has played with many family members.
Karos is famous for recruiting Edina’s best Greek players. One of his key finds a decade ago was Jimmy Sioris, the All-Lake Conference basketball player from Edina High.
A fan at the park asked Karos if he recruited Sioris because he is Greek.
“No,” Karos reportedly said. “I recruited him because I’m Greek.”
In a well-played ball game against Beer & Steroids May 12 at Van Valkenburg Park, Yamaha broke a close game open to win 20-12.
Karos was the starting pitcher and contributed two well-placed base hits. He left the home-run hitting to “the younger guys.”
Trevor Divinski and Parker Hlavacek hit home runs of more than 350 feet and Tyler Larson looked like a high school trackman by legging out an inside-the-park homer. Karos’ eye for talent never fails. Divinski was a great high school baseball player for Eden Prairie High School and Parker Hlavacek played on a state championship baseball team for Wayzata High. Another great athlete on the Yamaha roster is left fielder Mike Christen, who has a knack for racing under every fly ball.
“We have basically the same team we had last year,” Karos said. “We have sons, nephews, godsons, brothers. It is pretty much a family affair, and we’re blessed to have this time together every week.”
Asked about the chances for a pennant this season, Karos said, “This is a great league.”
Is there anything special about the rivalry with the Toasted Cheesers, last year’s champs?
“Every team out here is one of our rivals,” Karos said.
Thursday Scores
In other Thursday night softball games May 12, Softballs Deep caught the Fishboys 18-5, Beaver Island upset the Toasted Cheesers 8-5 and Swingin’ Meat edged the Motorboaters 12-10. Games scheduled for the 8:25 p.m. time slot were rained out.
Wednesday Scores
Rain was also a factor in the Edina 35 & Over Men’s Softball League May 11. Metropolitan Ford and Mayhem share the league lead with 2-0 records after winning that night. Due to rainouts, Davanni’s, Love Handles and Bunny’s Bar & Grill lost their chances to improve to 2-0.
In the only games played Wednesday, Mayhem shut out the Dogs of Corn 10-0 and the Metropolitan Ford Mustangs went on a stampede to beat the Boys of Summer 32-12.
Monday Scores
In Monday night softball at Van Valkenburg Park May 9, the season opened with four doubleheader sweeps. The Hilltop Restaurant beat the Zimreapers 20-9 and 19-3, Caddyswag bagged the Pitches 22-3 and 18-17, Tradition Wealth Management cashed in 4-3 and 13-3 over Valid Excuse and Kekambas quieted Cry Baby Craig’s 20-5 and 20-14.
Defending league champion Southdale YMCA split with West Metro United, losing the first contest 25-16 and winning the second 25-5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.