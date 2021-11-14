After Wayzata High finished a perfect season by winning the state Class 4A volleyball title Nov. 13 at Xcel Energy Center, Trojan head coach Scott Jackson said, “Every single person on our team contributed so much. We coach for moments like this.”
It has been quite a while since the Trojans lost a volleyball match. Their 34-0 record this season boosted their winning streak to 54 straight.
One thing that Jackson is very good at is blending talent from different classes. His seniors proved rock-solid this year, but to win the state championship Wayzata also needed sophomore hitter Avery Jesewitz, sophomore setter Stella Swenson and junior defensive specialist Sophia Johnson to shine in key roles. The seniors - Ella Voegele, Emily Soderlund, Molly Soderlund, Jaden Morrison, Ani Rosen, Sierra Moore, Emma Goerger, Mel Goldstein and Katy Riviere each had a role in the team’s success. Some were primary stars, others filled key reserve roles and gave everything they had in practices. Juniors Ava Hendel, Sophia Orwig and Kaitlyn Vogt waited patiently this year, earning some playing time and preparing to step in next season.
Winning the state title three games to one Saturday night over a combative East Ridge team wasn’t easy.
The Trojans won the first two sets 25-22 and 25-17, but East Ridge won the third set 25-23.
Two kills late in the match by Riviere took the sting out of East Ridge, Moore followed with the clinching kill to end set and the match 25-19.
“It is fun to get challenged,” Riviere said.
“East Ridge came out ready to play with an aggressive mindset,” Jackson said. Still, the Trojans ruled at the net for most of the match. “We had 11 blocks in the four sets and East Ridge had three,” Jackson noted. “I thought we let East Ridge hang around too long in the third set. Taking an early lead in the fourth set helped a lot.”
Swenson made the play that took the steam out of East Ridge, tapping left-handed over her shoulder to an open spot on the floor. Wayzata’s crowd erupted in appreciation.
“Stella is so creative as a hitter, and she’s very intuitive,” Jackson said.
After the Wayzata girls received their silver medals from Minnesota State High School League officials and coach Jackson, there was a race to the state Class 4A trophy. Just as she had beaten other teams to the ball on the court all week, the fiery libero, Voegele, was first to the trophy. Of course, she was willing to share. As Jackson said, every single person contributed so much.
First-Round Blitz
Wayzata came ready for its first-round state match against Roseville Nov. 10, and the result was a 25-9, 25-9, 25-14 victory. Stella Swenson, the Trojans’ setter, had 37 assists, while involving all of her hitters. Moore and Riviere each had nine kills, while Goerger added seven and Goldstein and Jesewitz each had six. Riviere and Voegele sparked the defense with 11 digs each and Voegele was strong on the service line with three aces. Goldstein, who stands 5-11, led the Trojans in blocks.
“It was hard last year, not to have a state tournament because of COVID,” Goldstein said. “We have been through a lot to get back to this moment.”
How did the Trojans dominate against Roseville?
“We counted on high energy to set the tone,” said Sophie Johnson.
“We have never played on this court before, but we got used to it quickly,” Goldstein said. “Obviously, you are going to feel some nerves in an amazing venue like this.”
The main difference about playing at state is the size of the audience. Even though the Trojans played in front of a packed house in beating Champlin Park in the section title match at Osseo High, it was nothing like walking into the vast expanses of Xcel Energy Center with a big contingent of student fans on both sides of the court.
“Playing in an arena like this makes communication a little bit harder,” Johnson said. “We were all focused on playing for the team.”
Coach Jackson’s assessment of the state opener: “We wanted to get used to the environment. The girls played a great match today.”
Semifinal Sweep
The Trojans swept their semifinal match against Rogers 25-23, 25-11, 25-15 Nov. 11.
Goldstein led a very balanced attack with seven kills and Goerger added six kills plus five blocks. Swenson and Goldstein each had four blocks, while Voegele scooted around the court for 15 digs.
“Ball control is my main job,” Voegele said after the match. “When we won a close first set, I think that crushed their spirit.”
“Winning the first set is such a big deal in volleyball,” Swenson added.
“I am thankful for all of the fans who were here to support us today,” coach Jackson said.
