In a fast-paced state girls Class AA championship hockey game Feb. 26 at Xcel Energy Center, a late goal by Andover’s Sara Kaiser dashed Minnetonka’s title dream 5-4.
With the win Andover completed a perfect 30-0-0 season and won its second championship in three years. The Huskies were state champions in 2020, but lost to Edina in the finals last season.
“The game had everything,” Minnetonka head coach Tracy Cassano said in a postgame press conference. “Good tempo, fierce physical play. It could have gone either way. There were a lot of energy and momentum switches.”
Not to mention a few lead changes. Minnetonka took a 4-3 lead into the third period after trailing early in the game 2-0. Madison Brown scored a power-play goal in the third period to pull Andover even at 4-4.
“I thought we did a good job of maintaining our composure,” coach Cassano said. Minnetonka outshot the Huskies 35-31, and both teams had good goaltending despite the high score. Courtney Stegner had 31 stops for the Huskies to 26 for Minnetonka senior goalie Sophia Johnson.
“Our kids were battle-tested, ready for anything they threw at us,” Cassano assured. “I was super confident in our kids.”
The Skippers finished the season 24-7-0 overall, with three of the losses to Andover and two to Edina, the state Class AA third-place finisher.
In the championship game, the Skippers’ first line of Ava Lindsay, Grade Sadura and Kendra Distad came up big by scoring all four goals - two by Lindsay and one each by Sadura and Distad.
Lindsay figured in all four goals, assisting on the two she didn’t score. Sadura had one assist, while teammates Olivia LaRoche, Ruby Rauk and Josie Hemp each had an assist.
At the end of the night, four Skippers were selected to the All-Tournament Team along with five players from Andover. Skippers honored were the two captains, LaRoche and Sadura, along with goaltender Johnson and forward Lindzi Avar.
Edina’s Jane Kuehl, who scored a goal in the Hornets’ 3-0 win over Gentry Academy in the third-place game Saturday, was selected to the All-Tournament Team.
Both Andover and Minnetonka will both bring back the majority of their varsity teams next season, and Edina will also be stocked with returning talent. Fans left Xcel Energy Center Saturday night already excited about the tournament prospects for next season.
