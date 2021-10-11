Harken back to football at Eden Prairie High School in the fall of 1970.
Only 32 players dressed for varsity games, as opposed to more than 100 in recent years. Farms dotted the town’s landscape, residents could buy gas for 23 cents a gallon and use that gas in the tank of a 1970 Chevy that sold for $2,685 new.
Young John Ryski was the Eagles’ head football coach. Current head coach Mike Grant had not even started high school yet. And all of Eden Prairie’s home games were played in the afternoon because the Eagles’ field didn’t have lights. And picture this, the Eagles’ coaching staff totaled three - a head coach and two assistants.
Friday, Oct. 8, players from the 1970 squad were introduced and applauded by a crowd of 9,000 at Aerie Stadium. Most of these past greats stayed until the end of the game, as the current Eagles handed Shakopee its first loss of the season, 23-0.
“We lost our first game of the season to Shakopee and then won the rest,” said George Adzick, a sophomore wide receiver in 1970. Adzick and his classmates, quarterback Paul Westerhaus and Steve Turnbull, would lead the Eagles to an undefeated season as seniors in 1972, but more on that on a later date. Friday night’s spotlight belonged to the 1970 team.
“The season in a nutshell was that we had some seniors who were very good leaders,” Adzick said.
Mike LeGrand was the star halfback of the 1970 team. “We called him Mr. Touchdown,” one teammate volunteered.
“We won with teamwork and a solid effort,” LeGrand said.
“A lot of us played both ways,” said captain Greg Formico, who played offensive guard and defensive line. “We had a total of 22 juniors and seniors. Some sophomores played on varsity, too.”
“Our coach John Ryski was a good man then and still is,” said captain John Turnbull, who played halfback and outside linebacker.
How did coach Ryski create a successful program?
“He took boys and made them men,” LeGrand said.
Bruce Neidenfeuhr, an outside linebacker and punt returner, said, “Coach Ryski was easy to play for because he treated all of us so well.”
With only 141 students in the 1970 graduating class, Eden Prairie athletes were versatile and almost all played more than one sport. For example, LeGrand played basketball nand football and had already earned his first varsity golf letter by eighth grade.
“Our team was really a tight-knit bunch,” Formico said. “Everyone knew everyone else really well because we had grown up together.”
Like most Eden Prairie natives, the 1970 Eagles are in awe of all that coach Grant has accomplished at the school.
“Look at his record - 11 state championships,” LeGrand said. “We are proud of all the success the program has had.”
Captains Formico and Turnbull wanted to make sure to mention all members of the 1970, so here they are, by class.
Seniors: Captain Dan “Lark” Schoeck, captain John “Andy” Turnbull, captain Greg Formico, Mike LeGrand, Richard “Buzz” Ziegler, Kenneth Glasscock, Robert “Putz” Larson, Dana “Mud” Trouth, Larry Compton, Scott “Paco” Bachman, Bruce Ostendorf, John Baker, James “Lief” Erickson, Mike “Burt” Rogers and Bruce Neidenfeuhr.
Juniors: Gary Mickkleson, Scott Brace, Gil Darkenwald, Tom Pufahl, Mike Manlove, Duane Hookum and James Moran.
Sophomores: George Adzick, Paul Westerhaus, Steve Turnbull, David Beckman, Mike Johnson, Stan Theis, Greg Treanor, Rick Fifield, James Bach, Kurt Miller, Randy Kopesky, Robert Johnson, Dan Hone, Elliot Hays, Craig Schoeck, Gregg Carey, Gary Glasscock, Kevin Fennelly and John Ferrell.
Coaches: John Ryski, Dick Werpy and Wayne Brekke.
Team manager: Tom Warner.
