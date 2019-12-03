By John Sherman
Senior forward Oscar Smythe of the Edina High boys soccer team was sometimes frustrated during the 2019 regular season, even though the Hornets were rolling to a clean (22-0-0) slate.
“Everyone we played against was aware of Oscar,” Edina head coach Dave Jenson said, after Smythe had scored both Hornet goals to sink East Ridge 2-1 in the state title match on Halloween night at U.S. Bank Stadium. “He saw a lot of double teams this season. They would concentrate on stopping him until someone else scored.”
“I had some ups and downs in the regular season,” Smythe said. “When the playoffs started, I wanted to be more a part of the team.”
“Oscar battled through the pressure and scored some of our biggest goals of the season during the section and state tournaments,” Jenson said.
Smythe gave Edina a 1-0 edge over East Ridge with an unassisted goal in the 18th minute. After East Ridge pulled even on a goal by Adrian Lagravere in the 54th minute, Edina had to find a way to re-take the lead.
In the 63rd minute, a pass from junior midfielder Henry Rose found Smythe just a few yards above the box. Trapping the ball with his back to the net, Smythe whirled and fired a low, hard, left-footed shot a yard inside the left post for the go-ahead goal.
East Ridge tried desperately to rally, but didn’t threaten until the final five seconds, when Edina goalie Hank Stechmann made a huge save in front of the net. Prior to that, Edina’s defense led by the Swanda brothers, Will and Ryan, plus Jordan Carter, Matt Mason and Jackson Holley didn’t allow the Raptors a good chance.
“We hadn’t played Edina this season, so to us they were just another team,” East Ridge captain Reese Dodd said after the match. “We put everything on the line, and it took a great shot [by Smythe] to beat us.”
Smythe called his game-winning goal “one of the best moments of my life.” He didn’t see the ball go into the net because he had fallen to the turf after the shot. But the roar from Edina’s student section told him what had happened.
The state championship was Edina’s fourth in boys soccer. Coaches Jenson and Billy Garner previously had coached the Hornets to state titles in 1999, 2001 and 2001. The long-time coaching tandem first reached a state title game in 1986, when the Hornets lost to St. Paul Academy.
After his outstanding state final, Smythe was named to the All-Tournament Team. Edina had three other selections - junior goalkeeper Stechmann, plus senior defender Carter and sophomore forward Sammy Presthus.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.