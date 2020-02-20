Minnetonka, the third seed in the State Class AA Girls Hockey Tournament, found success in the in the opening round with a 7-2 victory over Roseau Thursday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center.
The Skippers scored two goals in the first period, two in the second and three in the third. Both Roseau goals came in the second period.
Emily Bayless opened the scoring for Minnetonka with assists from Kylie Melz and Lacey Martin. Defenseman Olivia LaRoche scored to make it 2-0 with Hanna Baskin and Kayley Crawford assisting.
In the second period, Josie Helling scored to give the Skippers a 3-0 lead. Grace Sadura and Lisa LaRoche assisted. After Roseau scored twice to shrink Tonka’s margin to 3-2, Bayless scored her second goal of the game on Martin’s assist.
Early in the third period, Minnetonka began to pull away, thanks to Crawford’s goal from Sadura and Olivia LaRoche.
Olivia Meredith scored from Ellie Alvarez and Roseau’s chance for a comeback evaporated.
Martin fired the puck down the ice for an empty-net goal near the end of the third period. Bayless and Maggie Nicholson assisted.
Brynn Dulac was solid in Minnetonka’s goal with 15 stops.
With the win, Minnetonka (22-6-1) advances to the semifinals against second seed Andover (26-2-0) at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Xcel Energy Center.
The state championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, also at Xcel Energy Center. There will be a third-place game at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, featuring the semifinal losers.
