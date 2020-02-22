Minnetonka High’s girls hockey team had an early game time Saturday, Feb. 22, at Xcel Energy Center, but the 11 a.m. game was well worth it for the Skippers, who won the state Class AA third-place game 3-1 over Maple Grove.
The night before, the Skippers had played their hearts out in a 4-3 overtime loss to the eventual state champion Andover Huskies. But the game for third place gave 10 seniors on the Tonka roster a chance to finish their high school careers with a win, and that was incentive enough.
Skipper head coach Tracy Cassano didn’t dwell on the loss to Andover because she wanted to turn the page to the third-place game.
“We were disappointed [with the loss to Andover] because we were two minutes short of going to the championship game,” Cassano said.
Unfortunately for Tonka, a 3-2 lead slipped away with under a minute to play, after a checking penalty was called 100 feet from the goal.
“We played our A game against Andover,” Cassano said. “And we felt we had it in hand at times. A neutral-zone penalty call was a tough one at that time.”
Cassano is not just an X’s and O’s hockey coach. She realizes there are times when a leader has to teach life lessons.
“You have to deal with it when life knocks you down,” she said. “One loss doesn’t define our season.”
But perhaps one win did.
The Skippers were ready for Maple Grove Saturday morning and scored a solid victory. Hanna Baskin led the Skippers with two goals and Kayley Crawford also scored, while Brynn Dulac made 20 saves in the Skippers’ goal.
Going back to the Andover game, the Skippers led most of the way, thanks to goals from Lisa LaRoche, Lacey Martin and Baskin. Dulac was on her game with 27 saves.
“Andover knows now how good our team is,” Cassano said. “I am proud of our girls, and I believe in them as players and as people.”
The day before the loss to Andover, the Skippers opened state play with a flurry, beating northern Minnesota power Roseau 7-2.
Emily Bayless led Tonka that day with two goals and one assist. Crawford, Martin, Olivia LaRoche, Olivia Meredith and Josie Helling also had goals. Ninth-grader Grace Sadura was the top playmaker with two assists. Dulac made 15 saves in goal.
In the state Class AA championship game Saturday night, Edina took an early 2-0 lead, but Andover fired back and posted a 5-3 win with an empty-net goal in the final seconds. Edina was playing for a fourth consecutive state Class AA championship.
The Hornets represented the Lake Conference well, finishing the season 28-2-0 overall. Minnetonka also had an outstanding record, finishing Cassano’s first year as head coach with a 23-7-1 mark.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.