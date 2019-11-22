The Bloomington Sikh community will host an open house this weekend to celebrate the 550th gurpurab (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak, the founder of the world’s fifth-largest religion, known as Sikhism.

The open house at the Sikh Society of Minnesota gurdwara is 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at 9000 W. Bloomington Freeway.

As part of the open house, community members will discuss how they live life through chardi kala, or the Sikh concept of relentless optimism.

Bloomington Mayor Gene Winstead, Hennepin County Commissioner Debbie Goettel and state and local police officers are among the community representatives that have been invited to attend.

Info: mnsikhs.com

