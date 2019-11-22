The Bloomington Sikh community will host an open house this weekend to celebrate the 550th gurpurab (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak, the founder of the world’s fifth-largest religion, known as Sikhism.
The open house at the Sikh Society of Minnesota gurdwara is 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at 9000 W. Bloomington Freeway.
As part of the open house, community members will discuss how they live life through chardi kala, or the Sikh concept of relentless optimism.
Bloomington Mayor Gene Winstead, Hennepin County Commissioner Debbie Goettel and state and local police officers are among the community representatives that have been invited to attend.
Info: mnsikhs.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.