Mall of America’s Crayola Experience hosted the World’s Most Colorful Shopping Spree Nov. 26, and 5-year-old Autumn Hunter, left, of Bloomington hands off an art kit to U.S. Marine Madison Starzinski of Eagan during the annual dash for art supplies and toys in the Crayola Experience store. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
Hunter, along with two other participants chosen through an in-store raffle, was given 64 seconds to collect as much as Starzinski could hold. At the conclusion, Hunter received everything the team collected, and Crayola Experience donated a second set of art supplies and toys collected by all three children to the Marines’ annual Toys for Tots drive. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

