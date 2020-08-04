As you read this, the Minnesota State High School League might have already determined the fate of fall sports, which were in jeopardy due to COVID-19 concerns.
An announcement was expected Tuesday, Aug. 4, one day after this week’s deadline for Sun publications.
Hopefully, the State High School League can find a way to save fall sports. The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC), the state’s premier NCAA Division III league, has come up with a plan that I believe makes a lot of sense. So maybe the State High School League can follow the MIAC’s lead.
The MIAC plan involves keeping golf and tennis as fall sports, due to a lower risk of COVID-19 exposure. At the same time the college conference will move the other fall sports to spring. The list includes football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer and men’s and women’s cross country.
“Our No. 1 priority is the health and safety of students and staff,” said Augsburg University president Paul Pribbenow, chairman of the MIAC President’s Council. “The decision to postpone competition for many of our fall sports was very difficult, as we know how much student-athletes want to compete and how important athletics are on each of our campuses, but we need to put ourselves in a position to return to play as safely as possible.”
Working with the Minnesota Department of Health, the MIAC has spent several months developing a return-to-play agenda. The conference did pull the plug on 2020 spring sports, given the prevalence of the coronavirus pandemic. That, too, was a good decision.
So the question for high school sports is: What can be done to assure safe play this fall?
For starters, there seems to be no reason tennis can’t go on, given the social distancing of the sport.
The contact sports - football and soccer - could be moved to the spring along with volleyball, a sport in which social distancing is hard.
Cross country meets could be run, with social distancing guidelines, staggered starts and perhaps scheduling junior varsity meets on the opposite days of varsity races.
I am no expert on swimming, but it seems to me chlorine kills a lot of germs and bacteria.
Potential Issues
What would be the ramifications of moving football, soccer and volleyball to the spring season?
The main issue in football would be that many athletes would have to choose between football and baseball or football and track or soccer and track. There are more multi-sport athletes in high school than there are in college, so the impact on baseball and track would have to be considered.
At many of the schools in the biggest Minnesota high school conferences - the Lake, the South Suburban and the Suburban East - many athletes specialize in one sport in order to have a better chance to make the varsity. Most schools in these conferences have relatively few three-sport athletes. If sports are moved to different seasons, the smaller schools would be the ones to suffer. The smaller the school, the more three-sport athletes.
I have always believed that every problem has a solution. And the solution of not finding some way to offer our high school fall sports is unacceptable. A combination of green-lighting some fall sports and moving others to spring seems like the right path.
