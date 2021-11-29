In her third season as Wayzata High’s head hockey coach Taylor Williamson has watched her girls grow as players, and as leaders.
The Trojans are ranked seventh in Let’s Play Hockey Magazine’s state Class AA poll and improved to 5-0-0 with a 2-1 victory over Benilde-St. Margaret’s Nov. 23.
Senior forward Sloane Matthews, well on her way to becoming Wayzata’s all-time leading scorer, netted both goals against the Red Knights - one in the second period and the other in the third. Through five games, Matthews had 13 points on seven goals and six assists.
Although outshot by BSM 31-20, the Trojans survived with senior goalie Annika Lavender making 30 saves.
“We have some really strong leaders in the senior class,” said Williamson, who was Ms. Hockey of Minnesota in her senor season at Edina High. “I have had a chance to coach these girls for three years. They are leading with maturity, poise and wisdom. Sloane is right there with the best ever to play for Wayzata and Annika is doing exactly what we expected. She is a huge leader. Mallory Coffin is a two-year captain, and I am in awe of her leadership.”
As the season unfolds, Williamson hopes to challenge perennial powers Edina and Minnetonka in the Lake Conference. Edina has won four of the last five state Class AA titles and Minnetonka finished third in state each of the last two years.
Wayzata has had the misfortune of playing in Section 6AA with state elite teams from Edina and The Blake School. The Trojans have yet to beat Edina, however, they have beaten Blake in a playoff game.
Wayzata will have a very tough test against Maple Grove in a non-conference game at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at Plymouth Ice Center. Williamson’s team is in the midst of a stretch that includes four games in seven days, so the Trojans’ depth will have to come into play. Wayzata has another home game at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, against an improved team from Holy Family Catholic. A third straight home game is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, when Wayzata hosts Mounds View.
