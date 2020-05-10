The Edina High Athletic Boosters are seeking nominations for the 2020 class of the Edina Athletic Hall of Fame.

All Edina coaches, active and retired, and former athletes who have been out of school for at least 10 years, are eligible along with boosters.

The nomination form is available on the booster website - edinaboosters.club. The deadline for nominations is June 1.

