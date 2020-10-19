Section 2AA soccer playoff matches set for Tuesday, Oct. 20, have been moved to Wednesday, Oct. 21, due to the threat of snow on Tuesday.
In the boys matches Wednesday, Minnetonka visits Edina at 5 p.m. at Edina’s Kuhlman Field and Shakopee hosts Eden Prairie at 5 at Shakopee West Junior High. The Edina girls will host Shakopee at 7:15 and the Minnetonka girls have a home match against Chanhassen at 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.