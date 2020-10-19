Sammy Presthus

Edina soccer star Sammy Presthus (17) will have to wait until Wednesday at 5 to play Minnetonka at Kuhlman Field. (Sun Photo by John Sherman)
Lissa Mizzutani

Minnetonka's dynamic midfielder Lissa Mizzutani will lead her team against Chanhassen Wednesday at 7 at Minnetonka. (Sun Photo by John Sherman)

Section 2AA soccer playoff matches set for Tuesday, Oct. 20, have been moved to Wednesday, Oct. 21, due to the threat of snow on Tuesday.

In the boys matches Wednesday, Minnetonka visits Edina at 5 p.m. at Edina’s Kuhlman Field and Shakopee hosts Eden Prairie at 5 at Shakopee West Junior High. The Edina girls will host Shakopee at 7:15 and the Minnetonka girls have a home match against Chanhassen at 7.

Tags

Load comments