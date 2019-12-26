PACER Center of Bloomington will host a robot jousting tournament for girls next month.

Teen girls with disabilities are invited to create a knight and horse that will attach to a Sphero robot. The workshop is 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at PACER, 8161 Normandale Blvd.

Girls ages 11-18 will have the opportunity to control their knight in a joust against each other.

Registration: pacer.org/workshops

Copyright © 2019 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments