PACER Center of Bloomington will host a robot jousting tournament for girls next month.
Teen girls with disabilities are invited to create a knight and horse that will attach to a Sphero robot. The workshop is 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at PACER, 8161 Normandale Blvd.
Girls ages 11-18 will have the opportunity to control their knight in a joust against each other.
Registration: pacer.org/workshops
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.