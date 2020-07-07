Spartans Activities Director is ready to return to educating kids, firsthand
After seven years away from the classroom, Richfield’s Dave Boie is returning to the classroom and the science department to continue teaching physics.
Serving as Richfield’s activity director for the last five years, Boie knew it was time to make a change.
“A tell-tale sign came last fall and I’ve always been excited for sports to start in the fall but I wasn’t excited anymore – too many hours to not be passionate for it,” he said as he makes the transition back to the classroom.
As an educator for the last 25 years, Boie coached football, basketball and baseball at various points in Richfield before becoming the activities director, overseeing extracurricular activities and everything that goes on behind the scenes and in front of the crowds.
“It was fun to be involved in all of the activities and play a role in all of them,” he said.
Looking back on his tenure, Boie is most proud of the Spartans’ successful transition to the Tri-Metro Conference ahead of the 2019-20 school year.
“That was a good move for us,” he said, recalling the enthusiasm across the board for sports last school year. “Teams were all more competitive than they had been in 10 years. It was fun to watch the kids find success and be excited about it. The conversations were different, people were talking last winter about the basketball teams being in the running for conference titles. The buzz around the school was real. Everyone was looking at the schedule to see who was next. For two weeks everyone was talking about [the team] and the gym was full for every game.”
Another highlight has to be overseeing the renovation of the athletic facilities, which continue through this summer.
“It’s been a long time coming for those facilities we’ve had and I don’t take credit for it, it was a team effort from the district,” Boie said of the renovations including a new floor in the main gym, upgraded locker rooms and commons area. A new trophy area on the north side of the gym will create one location to display all of the success over the years for Spartans athletics and activities.
“We’ll be able to hang [awards] to move to something more uniform,” he said.
Jared Ellerson was recently hired as the new activities director at Richfield High School. His first day in the office was July 7 after leaving the same position at St. Cloud Apollo after eight months.
“He’s a great guy,” Boie said of Ellerson, who he met at RHS last week when Boie gave him a tour of the district. “I told him I want to do everything I can to see him be successful. Richfield athletics is very supportive of me and we’ll collaborate on fall stuff with what schools will look like. He has my cell number and I’m five minutes away. It’s a lot of institutional knowledge to pass along.”
Boie still plans to attend various games this upcoming school year as a cheering fan in the stands.
Look for an introductory story about Ellerson in the July 16 edition of the Sun Current.
