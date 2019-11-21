A retired WCCO Radio news director will speak in Bloomington next month.

Curtis Beckmann will discuss the station’s news operation and how it thrived, both at home and abroad, during two Monday presentations in December. His presentations are at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 2 and 9, at Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave.

The cost is $5 and reservations are due by Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Reservations: 952-563-4944

