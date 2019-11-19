Retired educators are invited to a luncheon and holiday concert next month in Bloomington.

The Bloomington Retired Educators Association will host a luncheon beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Minnesota Valley Country Club, 6300 Auto Club Road.

Vocalist Jim Berner will perform holiday music and songs by music legends of the 1940s through 1960s, beginning at noon.

The cost is $14 and checks payable to BREA may be sent to Jan Weaver, 8625 Harrison Road, Bloomington, MN 55437. Checks are due by Friday. Nov. 29. Annual membership dues of $15, or $10 for new members, may be included in the payment.

Donations to Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People and an Education Foundation of Bloomington scholarship may also be submitted with the luncheon payment.

Info: 952-835-0108 (Jan)

