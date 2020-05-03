The Reger twins, seniors at Edina High School, had a chance to make history this year as the first twins to win state Class AA girls and boys team tennis championships in the same school year.
Shaylynn, a tri-captain for the Edina girls team, won her fourth state team title last fall at Baseline Tennis Center. Ryne, also an Edina captain, was poised to lead his team to the state title this spring before the coronavirus pandemic caused the cancellation of all high school sports.
“I wish I could have finished the job,” Ryne said in an interview last week. “We had eight of ten starters returning from last year along with some other players who are pretty good. It was hard to see the season cancelled, but it was probably the right decision. I am grateful that I had five fantastic seasons.”
“It is sad Ryne won’t have the opportunity to win the state championship,” Shaylynn said. “They have some really good tennis players.”
In Ryne’s first five seasons of varsity tennis - yes, he made the team as a seventh-grader - the Hornets advanced to state four times. They came close to winning the title, but there was always a state powerhouse in the way. Twice it was Lake Conference rival Minnetonka.
An argument can be made that the Regers are the First Family of Edina tennis. Older sister Kelly played on five state championship teams with the Hornet girls and served as one of the captains in her senior season.
“When we were growing up, we looked up to Kelly,” Shaylynn said. “My dream was to make the varsity tennis team, and when I did [as an eighth-grader], it was my best accomplishment ever.”
“Shay and I first picked up tennis racquets when we were 4 or 5 years old,” Ryne said.
One special fan watched almost every match the Reger siblings played during their Edina High careers. Al Reger, known to Edina’s players, coaches and fans as “Grandpa Al,” kept his support constant and his cheering positive. He passed away in April due to natural causes at the age of 99.
“Grandpa Al has been my ultimate role model,” Shaylynn said. “We all loved him so much.”
“He had been watching ever since we started playing tennis,” Ryne said. “Sometimes he would offer critiques. My best memory of him was hearing him yell, ‘Go Edina’ from the stands.”
Grandpa Al set a high standard of personal achievement that Kelly and the twins have tried to emulate. Growing up in North Minneapolis during the Great Depression in a family of eight children, Al was determined to succeed. At DeLaSalle High in Minneapolis, he was class president and captain of the basketball team. He enlisted in the United States Navy during World War II, serving as a lieutenant and eventually becoming a flight school instructor. Married to his wife Billie in 1949, Grandpa Al was a success professionally as president of C.J. Duffey Paper Company. Involved throughout his adult life in Catholic education, he was able to help save Benilde High School from an announced closure in 1970.
In addition to being proud of his twins’ accomplishments on the tennis court, Grandpa Al was equally proud of their academics.
Ryne, who will attend Stanford University in the fall, has a 3.98 GPA at Edina High with a weighted GPA of 4.34. Shaylynn, who will enroll at Santa Clara University, is likewise an ‘A’ student with a GPA of 3.84 and a weighted GPA of 3.92.
In addition to thanking their family, and Grandpa Al in particular, the twins praised their high school coaches for their expert guidance.
“My coach, Gary Aasen, is the best anyone could ever hope for,” Ryne said. “He is really supportive, on and off the court.”
Steve Paulsen, Shaylynn’s coach, retired after the Hornets won state last fall.
“Steve not only helped make us a good team, he also helped make me a better person,” Shaylynn observed. “I couldn’t have asked for a better coach.”
Neither of the Reger twins plans to try out for varsity tennis in college, but both expressed an interest in playing club tennis. It will be no surprise if the twins continue tennis as a lifelong sport. Wouldn’t it be something if they could win a championship as a mixed doubles team sometime in the future?
