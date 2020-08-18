The 2020 Edina Monday Night Softball League season has been one of ups and downs for the Zim Reapers.
They started the year 4-0 and looked like the team to beat, but then the dropped six games in a row. The final night of the season, Aug. 17, offered a chance for redemption, and the Reapers took it with a 25-20, 17-10 doubleheader sweep over CBDrenew.com.
Going into Monday night’s round of games, Caddyswag Radio had already wrapped up the championship with a 13-1 record, while Cowboy Jack’s/YMCA had secured second place with a 12-2 record. That left a number of teams battling for third place, and when the night ended, there were four teams earning a share of third with 6-6 records. In addition to the Zim Reapers, they included The Hilltop Restaurant, the SuckyBombs and Kekambas.
The Zim Reapers’ first game against CBDrenew.com was a wild slug fest. In the first inning, the Reapers batted around and scored nine runs. Then in the fourth inning, CBDrenew.com scored nine runs.
Jamy Szabla of the Reapers had a web gem to hold off a CBD rally in the sixth inning. He made a long run to the fence and hauled in a deep drive. Third baseman Jim Tabery had another web gem for the winners, taking away a sure double with a backhand stab, and calmly making a strong throw to first for the out.
CBDrenew.com countered with several web gems. Shortstop John Farrell showed his range with several big plays. Shawn Travis made a nice running catch in left field and first baseman John McCambridge back pedaled for a catch on a pop-up to short right field.
The Reapers had the better of the hitting. Szabla sent three hits to the opposite field, including a pair of doubles. For CBDrenew.com., Shawn Travis belted a three-run homer.
In the second game of the doubleheader, there was more good defense from Szabla in left field. Matt Shopek moved from the pitching circle to the outfield after winning the first game and made some solid plays. Mike Long turned two double plays at second base.
“Most of us went to college together,” Szabla said. “A lot of us have played softball together more than 10 years. We’re out here to have fun every week.”
The six-game losing streak was frustrating, but nine runs in the first inning on Monday night gave the Zim Reapers the jump start they needed to sweep on the last night of the season.
The Monday Night League has no playoffs this season, due to a late start.
In another doubleheader Monday night, the SuckyBombs and Kekambas were as even as could be. The SuckyBombs won the first game 17-10 before Kekambas regrouped to take the night cap 20-10.
Fall Softball
It’s not too late to sign up for Edina Fall Men’s Doubleheader Rec Softball, which will be played Thursday nights. The cost is $440 per team. Register online at EdinaMN.gov/Parks by Tuesday, Aug. 27.
