An introduction to the history of Major General Lafayette’s role in the American Revolution is planned during this week’s meeting of the John Prescott chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The “Quilts Honoring Lafayette” will include a quilt display that is housed at the National DAR headquarters. The program begins at noon Friday, Dec. 6, at Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, 2200 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington.
Info: 952-432-6094 (Joan)
