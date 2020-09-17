Red Knights top Hawks

behind goalie Pohlen

Goalkeeper Theo Pohlen of the Benilde-St. Margaret’s High boys soccer team was spectacular in making 11 saves during a 3-2 Metro West Conference win over the Chaska Hawks.

Hans Backes led the offense for the Red Knights with a pair of goals. Morgan Olson scored the other goal, while Mason Gilliland and Matthew Virginia recorded assists.

Breck School boys beat

Southwest Christian

Walsh Kern took nine shots on goal and converted on four of them in the Breck School boys soccer team’s 5-2 victory over Southwest Christian. Jake Silverman also scored a goal for the Mustangs, who had two assists from Ralph Smits and one assist each from Callum Bristow, Nate Ernst and Coleman McNally.

The No. 1 star for Southwest Christian was goalie Bergen Rosdahl, who made 13 saves. Jon Brain scored both of Southwest Christian’s goals.

Caballero stars as

Providence wins 2-1

Sofia Caballero scored both goals as the Providence Academy girls soccer team defeated St. Paul Academy 2-1.

Mathea Sheagren and Avery Lampe had assists in the victory.

Holy Angels girls

blitz DeLaSalle 6-0

The Holy Angels girls soccer team stormed to a 6-0 victory over DeLaSalle with Sadie Klassen scoring two goals. Mia Van der Heide had a goal and two assists for the Stars. Cat Duffy-Shaw, Audrey Garton and Sydney Burns also scored for the Stars.

Audrey Blauert and Rachel Kawiecki split goalkeeping duties for Holy Angels.

The Blake School wins

over Holy Family 5-1

Elli Sovell scored two goals as The Blake School defeated Holy Family Catholic 5-1 in girls soccer.

Amelia Reyes added a goal and an assist for the Bears, while teammate Bailey Abraham did the same. Carly Shoemate had a goal and Cate Moe was the top playmaker with two assists.

