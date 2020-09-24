Red Knights sink
Cooper girls 3-0
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls soccer team scored two goals in the second half to solidify a 3-0 victory over Cooper Sept. 22 at Cooper High School.
Sydney Drees, Kiya Gilliand and Ava Wagener each had a goal for the Red Knights and Ashtyn Lowenberg was the top playmaker with two assists. Grace Horejsi had one assist.
Natalie Tennessen played 65 minutes in goal to get the win. Lucy Hanson helped with the shutout by playing 15 minutes in goal.
The Blake School
wins over Spartans
The Blake School’s boys soccer team had no problem winning a rivalry game against St. Paul Academy Sept. 22. Matthew Carlson, Benji Pomonis, Keegan James, Jackson Lagos, Murisi Zimbwa and Jake Shapiro mounted a consistent attack for the Bears. Pomonis, James, Lagos and Shapiro each had a goal as the Bears won 4-0.
Keaton Rannow and Henry Watson shared time in Blake’s goal.
Holy Angels boys
blank St. Anthony
Holy Angels scored all of its goals in the second half during 4-0 win over St. Anthony Village’s boys soccer team Sept. 22.
Shalim Montes Hernandez, Aidan Smith, Carter Hermanson and Matthew Baker scored the goals.
Peter Forseth and Joe Peterson both played in goal for the Stars.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s
boys edge Cooper 2-1
In a hard-fought Metro West Conference boys soccer match Sept. 22, Benilde-St. Margaret’s got past the Cooper Hawks 2-1.
The Red Knights took a 2-0 lead into halftime on goals from Drew Clark and Reggie Hyde and held on with steady defense.
Claire Lang shines
Holy Angels girls team
Claire Lang had two goals and two assists for the Holy Angels girls soccer team in a 7-0 win over St. Anthony Village.
Cat Duffy-Shaw was another key player for the Stars with two goals and one assist. Mia Van der Heide did her part with a goal and two assists.
