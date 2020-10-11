Mustang Soccer Team
Defends in 1-0 Wins
The Breck boys soccer team has settled into a good defensive groove late in the season with back-to-back 1-0 wins over The Blake School and St. Paul Academy.
Spencer Chapman scored for the Mustangs in the Blake game on Nikolai Ganev’s assist.
Chapman again found the back of the net in the St. Paul Academy game with Walsh Kern assisting.
Manni Lulavy was in Breck’s goal for both victories.
Bishop Schugel Fires
up Holy Family Boys
There is no secret to Holy Family Catholic’s boys soccer strategy - get the ball to Bishop Schugel in open space.
The star forward scored five goals in the Fire’s 8-1 win over Delano Oct. 6, and for good measure, he also had two assists.
Finn Dowling, Kaden Dervin and Jordan Van Eyll each added a goal for the Fire. Dowling was the top playmaker with three assists.
Holy Angels Girls
Rush Past Huskies
The Holy Angels girls soccer team allowed only three shots on goal Oct. 6 during a 6-0 win over St. Anthony Village.
Cat Duffy-Shaw sparked Holy Angels on the offensive side with two goals and two assists, while teammate Mia Van der Heide had two goals and one assist.
The other Holy Angels goals were scored by Grace Fitzgibbons and Ingrid Blanco. Rachel Kawiecki played 50 minutes in the Stars’ goal and Audrey Blauert played 30.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Girls Edge Chaska 3-2
In one of the best matches of the Metro West Conference girls soccer season, Benilde-St. Margaret’s scored the only goal of the second half to defeat Chaska 3-2.
Ava Wagener starred with two goals for the Red Knights. Avery Richardson added a goal and an assist and Elizabeth Dietzen had an assist. Natalie Tennessen recorded the win in goal.
