Ms. Soccer Finalists
Include Area Players
When the names of the five Class A Ms. Soccer of Minnesota finalists were announced Oct. 19, fans in the western suburbs were pleased to see three area private school players on the list.
Cate Moe, a four-year starter for The Blake School, is one of the five finalists along with Allison Voss from Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Mia Van der Heide from Holy Angels. These players have all led their teams to winning records this season.
Moe had two assists as Blake won a 3-1 decision over DeLaSalle in the opening round of the Section 5A Tournament. Voss led a shutout defense for Benilde-St. Margaret’s in a 12-0 Section 5A first-round victory over Columbia Heights.
Van der Heide had a six-point game with three goals and three assists as Holy Angels routed Twin Cities Academy in the first round of the Section 3A playoffs.
Red Knights Sweep
Kennedy in Volleyball
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s High girls volleyball team swept Bloomington Kennedy 25-14, 25-13, 25-20 in a recent Metro West Conference match.
Anna Lervick turned in a great all-around performance for the Red Knights with four kills, 11 assists and six blocks.
Lily Eigner led BSM’s attack with six kills and teammate Chelsea Fox had five. Josie King added four kills and Ellery Clark excelled as a playmaker with 10 assists.
Breck School Boys
Gain No. 1 Ranking
There were no surprises in the final state Class A boys soccer rankings that came out Oct. 20.
Breck School is No. 1 with an overall record of 11-0-1. Private school teams are also third and fourth in the rankings with Holy Angels (9-1-1) at No. 3 and the Blake School (8-2-2) at No. 4.
Blake senior Keegan James is one of five finalists for the Mr. Soccer of Minnesota Award.
