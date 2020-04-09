Paul Twenge, Minnetonka’s head baseball coach and associate athletic director, thought he had seen almost everything in high school and collegiate sports.
Then the COVID-19 coronavirus appeared on the scene, and like everyone else in American, Twenge is in uncharted territory.
All Minnesota State High School League sports programs are in jeopardy, and the earliest practices could resume is Tuesday, May 5, according to the Minnesota State High School League’s board of directors.
“The general feeling among the baseball coaches is that we hope we can play,” Twenge said. “The goal is to be able to play as much as we can. One thing about baseball and softball is that we don’t need as many playing dates, since we can play doubleheaders. Hopefully, the national health situation gets corrected and we can move forward.”
Wayzata head coach Bobby DeWitt said, “We have been told by our athletic director, Jaime Sherwood, that until students are back in school spring sports are on hold. That is really up in the air. The situation is in the hands of one person, Gov. Tim Walz.”
DeWitt agreed with coach Twenge from Minnetonka that doubleheaders will help Lake Conference teams if and when play begins.
“We are looking at having a crash-course tryout, maybe shorter than the usual five days,” DeWitt said. “The idea of extending the season into the summer is on the table. But for baseball, doubleheaders are definitely our plan, with the home team being home for the first game and the visitor being home team the second game. Doubleheaders would make it easier for the umpires because most of the umpires will be booked every day. If we play each Lake team twice, we would have 12 games. We would also like to play St. Louis Park and Armstrong because they’re teams in our section.”
Since the Lake schools have lights, playing two seven-inning games in a day seems feasible.
Hopkins head coach Jason Mihalakis said the coronavirus pandemic comes at a painful time for his team. He expects the Royals to contend for the state championship if the season can be played. After all, how many teams have two pitchers [Miles Halligan and Joey Hurth] who can reach 90 miles per hour on the radar gun?
“The good thing is that we haven’t canceled the season yet,” Mihalakis said. “That is the glimmer of hope for now. It’s anybody’s guess what might happen. Baseball is an outdoor sport with some built-in social distancing.”
Mihalakis said he hopes the State High School League can “amend the rules to make it work.”
One possibility, he suggested, would be to put the home-plate umpire behind the pitchers’ mound.
“The State High School League has taken a prudent approach,” Mihalakis said. Looking ahead to May, he added, “If we can keep everybody safe, let’s have at it.”
Edina head coach Tommy Nevers said, “Like everyone else, I would love to have a season This is just strange right now. The Lake Conference coaches are talking about a condensed season. Other states around the country have already canceled [spring] sports for this season. One of the ideas that has been thrown out is to play some of the season in August.”
Asked what he is trying to do for his players during the hiatus, Nevers said, “I let them know I care about them,” he said.
Most of Edina’s seniors have solidified their plans for college, and in some cases, college baseball.
As a first-year head coach, Nevers is more anxious than most this spring.
“With our pitching depth, I think we could really surprise some people,” he said. “We have five or six really solid players in the lineup.”
One of the leaders in that group is starting catcher Jonathan Bunce, who helped Edina to second place in the State American Legion Tournament last summer.
The Lake Conference is loaded with top players, including several who made the All-Lake team as underclassmen last season. Some of the Hopkins players to look for are pitchers, Halligan and Hurth, plus catcher Jake Perry.
