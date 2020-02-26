In the first round of the Section 2AAAA girls basketball playoffs Wednesday, Feb. 26, No. 4 Shakopee hosts No. 5 Edina.
The winner will face Chaska, the No. 1 seed, in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Chaska High School.
Edina coach Jaime Gaard Chapman, whose team finished the regular season 10-16 overall, was optimistic about the playoffs last weekend.
“We lost to Shakopee by four points during the regular season,” she said. “Both teams have improved since then.”
The key for Edina all season has been balanced scoring. When the Hornets have four scorers in double figures, they have a good chance to win. Most nights, those four double-figure scorers are sophomore guards Ella Campbell and Dorothy Stotts and junior forwards Allie Murphy and Caiya Wulf. But there are a few others in that mix, as well.
In the final game of the regular season last week, the Hornets lost a Lake Conference game to second-place Wayzata 73-54 at the Edina gym.
“We had no answer for Annika Stewart [Wayzata’s 6-4 senior forward],” Gaard Chapman said. With a combination of inside and outside baskets, Stewart led all scorers with 25 points. Mara Braun, Alivia Arnebeck and Abby Krzewinski each added 12 points for the well-balanced Trojans.
Murphy had a hot-shooting night and led Edina with 14 points, while tri-captain Caroline Murray scored 12 points. For only the second time this season, neither Campbell or Stotts scored in double figures. Each sophomore guard had seven.
It was Senior Night for Edina, and Murray was joined in the lineup by 6-3 center Mariam Diaby and Ava Gorius.
The Edina crowd cheered in appreciation when a three-pointer by Gorius opened Edina’s scoring.
“Our three seniors are among the most well liked and well respected players in the program,” Gaard Chapman said. “They are great role models for our younger players.”
Boys Face Royals
Edina High’s boys basketball team closes out the Lake Conference season at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, with a home game against Hopkins.
The Royals come to town after already having clinched second place behind Eden Prairie in the conference standings.
A win for the Hornets on Friday might help them improve their seed for the upcoming Section 2AAAA Tournament.
Edina split in conference play last week, losing to Buffalo 65-55 Feb. 18 and then defeating Wayzata 77-61 Feb. 21. The split gave Edina an overall record of 13-12 and a 4-7 Lake Conference mark.
Jacob Hutson led Edina in the Buffalo game with 15 points, while Marcus Crawford scored 12, Sammy Presthus totaled 11 and Brady Helgren added 10.
The win over Edina might have been the high point of Edina’s season thus far. Hutson again led the way with 20 points. Crawford played one of his best games with 18 points. Helgren added 12 for Edina, while Presthus and senior guard Chandler Reeck each contributed 10 points.
