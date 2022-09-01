Edina Grandview

A senior housing co-op, restaurant and public green space have been proposed for the city of Edina’s former Public Works site at 5146 Eden Avenue. The Edina City Council will hear the proposal Sept. 7. 

 

 Illustration from Edina Planning Commission agenda packet

Edina city staff believe there is finally a viable redevelopment plan for the long-vacant Public Works site across the highway from City Hall, but the Planning Commission isn’t so sure. 

After hearing an Aug. 24 presentation on a proposal for a senior housing co-op, double-decker restaurant and public green space at 5146 Eden Avenue, the commissioners were split 3-3 on recommending land-use approvals that would move the project forward. The proposal will still go before the City Council Sept. 7.

