Edina city staff believe there is finally a viable redevelopment plan for the long-vacant Public Works site across the highway from City Hall, but the Planning Commission isn’t so sure.
After hearing an Aug. 24 presentation on a proposal for a senior housing co-op, double-decker restaurant and public green space at 5146 Eden Avenue, the commissioners were split 3-3 on recommending land-use approvals that would move the project forward. The proposal will still go before the City Council Sept. 7.
City Manager Scott Neal believes the proposal can mark the end of 10 years spent exploring possibilities at the 3.3-acre site. “We’re confident we have a proposal that has not only the support of our council and HRA, but we think this is something that can be built and will be in the best interests of the community,” Neal told the Planning Commission.
But following a presentation on the current vision for the site, Planning Commissioner Jimmy Bennett opened the meeting’s comment period with a sigh. “That’s a sigh of 10 years right there,” he said.
Bennett contended that the project falls short of the original aspirations that saw the city-owned land becoming a community hub. “We have this opportunity to do a once-in-a-generation-type thing,” said, calling the proposed project merely “good.”
“To me, it’s another version of suburbia 2.0,” Bennett said, criticizing what he saw as three standalone elements on a site that was once envisioned as the future home of a feature-rich community center and open-air gathering space.
The city has entertained nine concepts for the site since the Public Works department moved to 7450 Metro Boulevard. The permutations included mixes of residential buildings, open space and a community facility of some sort.
Although more modest than previous ideas, the current proposal fits the original vision for the Grandview District, “but in a way that we can actually finance it, and build it and enjoy it,” said Bill Neuendorf, Edina’s economic development director.
Previous concepts, estimated to cost between $37 million and $70 million, were viewed by the Edina City Council as too expensive, Neuendorf explained.
In various iterations, those proposals have included amenities such as a fitness and recreational facility, senior center, art center and a Metro Transit park-and-ride.
The current proposal bucks the pattern where “we dream really big,” but then “we put a price on it and it doesn’t advance,” Neuendorf said.
The HRA in June entered into a sales agreement for the property with developer United Properties and hospitality company Jester Concepts. Their plans call for an 86-unit, owner-occupied residential building standing six and a half stories tall, a 13,500-square-foot restaurant with an outdoor pizza hearth, and an approximately 30,000-square-foot public lawn dubbed Grandview Yard.
The project requires the site to be rezoned from “planned industrial use” to “planned use development.”
Though initially disappointed by the proposal’s lack of a community center, Commissioner Quincy Smith told city staff he doesn’t “feel as bad anymore, because it seems like you guys struggled quite a bit to make it work.”
Smith noted a lack of public engagement for or against the proposal – no one spoke during time set aside for a public hearing Aug. 24 – as another reason to support the project. “This is a great opportunity for us, but maybe we just don’t have the interest and the ability to build something tremendous at this small location,” he said.
Commissioner Jerry Strauss was also ready to proceed with the plan. “We could keep talking, we could keep aspiring for something, but I say let’s move forward,” Strauss said.
Though she had reservations about how friendly the development would be to pedestrians and alternative forms of transportation, Commissioner Bonnie Padilla also gave the project her blessing.
But others said it falls short of the transformational vision for the site and the surrounding Grandview District.
“This project makes me sad,” Planning Commissioner Lou Miranda said, calling it a “huge disappointment.”
That feeling was influenced by the fact that the city owns the land. “Public property is a very rare chance for a city to jumpstart a district or a node,” Miranda said.
There aren’t many places in Edina where a vision for a community hub can be executed, Planning Commission Chair Kate Agnew said. “When I read through the Grandview plan, that is a central component of what the vision was for this area, and I don’t see it necessarily represented here today,” Agnew said.
Edina is a landlocked 16 square miles, she noted. “We are running out of space as a community,” Agnew said.
She was also frustrated that one component preventing a grander project was the cost of underground parking, which Neuendorf said would run $10 million to $15 million.
Because it would be used all day, a community center would require about 300 stalls, he said, but a restaurant would primarily be visited in the evenings, when the adjacent city-owned parking garage could be used.
The proposed restaurant would have 31 surface spaces, and the residential building would sit atop 143 stalls of underground parking.
That co-op would have 10% of its units set aside as affordable housing for buyers who make no more than 50% of the area median income.
The neighboring restaurant, which would have a “speakeasy” in its basement, would have a synergistic relationship with the green space, said Jordan Brookens, of project partner Shea Design.
She can see the lawn hosting events ranging from weddings to retirement parties, and in the winter, an ice skating rink. “The opportunities are really endless,” she said.
But there’s a bigger opportunity out there, Bennett said after starting his critique with that sigh.
“This is Edina,” he said. “If there’s a will, there’s a way. We could do something truly amazing here.”
