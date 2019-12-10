A 66-year-old man was killed last week while crossing a Bloomington street, and a 26-year-old Burnsville man was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired.

Donald Eugene Johnson of Bloomington was crossing 98th Street near its intersection with Newton Avenue at approximately 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle. Johnson died at the scene. The 26-year-old driver was arrested at the scene, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Mike Hartley.

The suspect was not charged in custody and was released late last week, pending toxicology results, Hartley noted.

