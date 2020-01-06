A Bloomington church will host a parenting workshop.

The “1-2-3 Magic: Effective Discipline for Children 2-12” workshop is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 18, at Holy Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 201 E. 104th St.

The workshop will feature a video presentation by Thomas Phelan, a clinical psychologist who has worked with children, adults and families for more than 30 years. Natalie Marose, an early childhood educator for more than 30 years, will lead an in-person group discussion following Phelan’s presentation.

The cost is $8 for individuals and $10 for couples, and will include a continental breakfast.

Registration: holyemmanuel.org

