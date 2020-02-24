A capacity crowd at Braemar Arena was treated to a great high school hockey game between the Wayzata and Edina boys teams Feb. 20 at Braemar Arena.
Edina’s 5-4 overtime win eliminated the Trojans from the Section 6AA playoffs and sent the Hornets on to the semifinals against the top-seeded team from The Blake School. Wayzata finished the season 14-10-2 overall.
“We fell behind 2-0 in the first period, but I thought after that we controlled play for a lot of the time,” Wayzata head coach Pat O’Leary said.
The Hornets had a 3-1 lead in the second period when the Trojans started a three-goal surge for a 4-3 lead. Jimmy Clark of the Hornets scored the tying goal in the third period and also scored the winner in overtime, as he completed a hat trick.
“It was the last game for our seniors, and they came to play,” O’Leary said. “I thought if we scored four goals, we would win. Both teams put a lot of rubber on net, and both goalies made some huge saves.”
Wayzata senior goalie Garret Bonello finished with 31 saves, while junior goalie Louden Hogg, who led Edina to the state Class AA title last season, made 36 stops.
O’Leary liked the way the game was officiated.
“There were no questionable calls,” he said. “No big hits from behind. Edina made a play to win it.”
On the plus side for Wayzata, the Trojans’ depth kept them in the game until the end. Junior forwards Dylan Lewis, Jake Keller and Jake Schneider each had a goal and an assist, while sophomore defenseman Reece Gardner had two assists. Senior forward Charlie Podiak scored a goal, and sophomore forwards Drew Streeter and Gavin O’Connell carded assists.
Captains Ben Luedtke and Jack Kimlinger didn’t score, but both played well in all three zones.
“I felt our game was the top game in the metro area,” O’Leary said. “As the game went on, the crowd grew. It isn’t often that you’ll see an Edina-Wayzata matchup in a quarterfinal section game.”
Looking to next year, the Trojans will need to replace Bonello in goal. Otherwise they are in great shape, with most of their scoring due to return. Although letters for the season have not yet been awarded, the Trojans could have as many as a dozen lettermen back in the fold for the 2020-21 season.
The other seniors on this year’s team in addition to Bonello, Podiak, Luedtke and Kimlinger are captain Joe Tomczik, Kyle Mortenson, Jay Lindahl, Jack Seamans and Per Waage. Tomczik, a standout defenseman, was lost for the year with a midseason injury.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.