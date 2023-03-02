What started out as an unfortunate situation became increasingly bizarre with each passing day.
Two weeks ago I received a message pointing me to a Facebook announcement that Richfield’s Fourth of July celebration was canceled due to “funds that were mishandled.” It also noted the Richfield Police Department was investigating the matter.
I wasn’t looking to conduct my own investigation; I simply wanted to do my due diligence in reporting what had been announced through Facebook. There were plenty of questions I wouldn’t get answers to, that much I knew. But I had no idea it would be hard to get any answers. Was this Watergate?
I asked the Police Department to confirm the investigation was occurring. I had no reason to doubt it, but I don’t look to faceless organizations to speak for the Police Department.
The city issued a statement acknowledging the “recent news” and “pending matter,” but it took a week and three requests to get a “yes” in response.
I also tried to make contact with a member of the committee, which appeared to include the woman responsible for the Facebook post. I don’t know her, but it seemed important to make contact with a human being speaking on behalf of an organization. I get announcements directly from community organizations that are well established, from people I know. That’s not the case here.
I did receive emails that claim to be from the president of the committee, but how do I know that the author is who she portrayed herself to be? I have no reason to believe that the author is not the president, but I can’t prove it. And I can’t find any information about who might be involved with the committee.
The website that the committee had used is no longer active. The longtime Facebook page for the organization doesn’t provide any useful information about the committee, and I was told it was no longer being used, as nobody on the committee knows how to gain access to it. (A new page was created, days before the cancellation announcement.)
Early on I sent messages to that former Facebook page, not knowing it was allegedly dormant. And after not getting a response for a few days, I was suddenly blocked from accessing the page or sending it another message. Somebody didn’t want me asking questions, evidently.
Like I said, my attempts to verify anything were met with bizarre results.
The president repeatedly insisted that the committee couldn’t speak to anything associated with the investigation. I wasn’t interested in asking how much money was missing, or how it went missing. I don’t need to spill the beans on what may have happened. If there’s a crime involved, we’ll find out when charges are filed.
But I thought it would be worth providing a better overview of the committee, such as what all it does and how it evolved from the former group that fizzled out after many years, or so I’ve heard anecdotally. While there has been reporting about the committee’s genesis in the past, by somebody other than me, I couldn’t immediately find the definitive history of the committee.
So why didn’t I include details about the committee’s history in reporting the announcement? The president said that the group has been advised by its attorney not to speak about anything.
I have no clue how much money has been mishandled. Will I be shocked, should I learn the amount? I don’t know. But my instinct is that while unfortunate, the outcome of this will be less than spectacular.
Yet my inability to get a response to anything I’ve asked only raises more questions about what may have happened. A few theories came to mind, and seem unrealistic. But I couldn’t rule them out.
When I reflect upon all the tough questions I asked, I flip-flop on what it all means.
On the one hand, we’re talking about community volunteers. I don’t know who they are, or have been, but I know that producing significant community events takes many months of the year to do them well, all for the satisfaction of a job well done.
I can sympathize with not wanting to talk about what may have happened. Nobody signs up for a volunteer opportunity expecting to deal with a potential criminal investigation. And who wants to admit something criminal happened on their watch, even if they weren’t in a position to know about it?
I counter those thoughts with the fact that getting an answer to a simple question, any question, is met with incredible resistance.
I’m trying to provide a better picture of a community organization that some residents who attend the annual Fourth of July parade probably know nothing about. You would think I was asking for Social Security numbers and ATM card passwords.
In a world where we want immediate answers, we don’t always get them. I was fine with not having answers to obvious questions about mishandled funds. But the inability to get answers to any question makes things look worse than they may be.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
