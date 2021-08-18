For many, Bloomington’s celebration of contributions by individuals who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or other gender identities was probably a positive experience.
As somebody who spent 90 minutes at the gathering, all spent while carrying a camera, I will look back upon it through the cynical lens I carry most everywhere I go.
It was no surprise to learn the city was hosting such a gathering this summer. To the delight of some, and the disdain of others, the city has been rather progressive in its acknowledgment of the diverse groups its residents comprise.
I, like many others, probably didn’t give a second thought to the backgrounds of the performers that were booked to entertain the crowd on Aug. 14 at Bloomington Civic Plaza. I’ve rarely thought twice about what the yo-yo master or band members of an ‘80s music tribute do with the rest of their lives before or after they perform during one of Bloomington’s summer arts programs. I didn’t think twice to investigate the performance history of the bands, drag queens or comedians that were booked for the pride festival, either.
As we learned from residents, there was a performer alleged to be a producer of amateur pornography, among other concerns. I don’t have hours to do my own independent investigation, or read every last social media analysis and opinion about the performers. I sampled the online discussions, and saw nothing suggesting the allegations were unfounded.
City officials deemed likewise, of course, and had the performer removed from the show in response to resident concerns. The city pointed to its reliance upon a third party to help book the talent. I likewise didn’t have time to scrutinize the booking process or write an article about how and why the talent was chosen.
Not surprisingly, there was backlash against the city’s removal of the performer. It’s not unreasonable to assume that performers will tailor their act toward their audience. Most comedians play to the crowd, and I would wager that their act is less family friendly at a venue holding a liquor license than it is at a community festival.
I don’t disagree with the city’s after-the-fact decision. But it shouldn’t have had to be that way.
We will all have different standards as to what kind of personal and professional lives entertainers lead, especially those who perform for children. I won’t try to draw the line. But I think it’s fair to scrutinize the backgrounds of those being booked to perform at a public gathering, on public grounds, organized by a governmental entity.
I can recall a few incidents off the top of my head – some recent, some dating back years – where a person lost a job he or she had, or he or she had been hired for, due to circumstances outside of the job or employment. Legal issues are an obvious source of such circumstances, but they’re far from the only reason.
And it’s not a secret that some employers look into backgrounds of candidates for certain jobs or positions, and may decline to hire a candidate based upon the findings.
The difference is that the city’s dismissal of an entertainer came after the fact. If the entertainment lineup had never included the performer, perhaps the festival wouldn’t have had that cloud hanging over it.
Let’s not kid ourselves, there would have been scrutiny and objection to the festival regardless of the findings. But it would have been wise for the city, and its booking agent, to provide a less obvious source of objection.
Were the acts that were performed at Civic Plaza family friendly? Some will tell you no, based upon a couple of pictures I posted on the Sun Current’s Facebook page after I returned home, and video commentary I found posted to a Facebook group.
I might not appreciate the entertainment value of the drag performances that a crowd of more than 250 seemed to enjoy. I may be left wondering why drag performers singing or lip syncing to music received fistfuls of tips from audience members, while comedians didn’t receive a dime. But I didn’t find anything about the acts to be shocking or horrific.
I was chatting with a couple of people between photos, so I didn’t hear every comment by each comedian, but I didn’t hear anything objectionable. I’m guessing a lot of the jokes didn’t resonate with children in the audience, as you would expect.
At the end of the night, those that were in attendance were those who wanted to be there. Nobody was forced to attend, and other than some colorful, unique fashion choices by some of those attending – or clothing expressing pride and acceptance – the crowd was what you might find at Summer Fete. It was more rainbow than red, white and blue, but that’s to be expected.
Performer scrutiny aside, my cynical lens will further color my memories of the festival. More on that next week.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.