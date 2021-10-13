William Victor Belanger III, age 62 of Bloomington, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 after a valiant battle with cancer.
Bill was preceded in death by his father Senator William Victor Jr., maternal and paternal grandparents and nephew Colin.
Bill is survived by his loving wife Amy Jo; mother Lois Belanger; children William (Angela) Belanger, Marcus (Nicole Loughlin) Belanger and Daniel Belanger; grandchildren Chancelor, Mila, Roman and Miles; brothers Richard (Tanya) Belanger and James (Michelle) Belanger; sisters Cheryl (Gary) Rhoades, Mary Beth (Tim) Saldin, Pamela (Ron) Tupy and Jennifer (Jason) Buda; mother-in-law and father-in-law Thomas (Barbara) Phillis.Bill is further survived by his former spouse Donna Dupre, many nieces and nephews and his faithful dog companion Mickey.
Bill cherished a lifetime of summers in Birchwood, Wisconsin at the cabin with his closest friends and family...it was his respite, his project and his happy place. He will forever be remembered for his deep love of family, his commitment to friendship and his passion for working in hospitality and senior living.
A service of remembrance will be held on Thursday, November 4th, 11AMat Cedar Valley Church, 8600 Bloomington Avenue South, Bloomington, MN.Visitation one hour prior to service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.