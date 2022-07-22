William "Bill" Joseph Breckner, age 59, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully on July 19, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.
Bill was born on September 4, 1962, in Omaha, NE to Ronald and Judy Breckner. He spent most of his youth in Burnsville, MN with siblings: Jane, Paul and Bob. After graduating from Burnsville High School in 1980, he attended Mankato State University.
In the summer of 1982, at the age of 19, Bill had a diving accident that would change both his and his family's life forever. The diving injury resulted in severe paralysis, but Bill fought to not let his injury limit how he was going to live his life.
Bill later graduated from MSU and started working in the Minnesota branch of the family business, Data Sales, before relocating to Scottsdale, AZ. It was in Arizona that Bill and his wife of 25 years, Jill Breckner, built their life together.
Bill headed the Arizona branch of the family business, and Jill managed their Lazy B Ranch, including caring for their dogs and horses. Rarely did Bill miss a day of work; he loved engaging with fellow employees and customers.
Bill's sense of humor was enjoyed by all who knew him. He loved spending time with family, and they, in turn, enjoyed his quick wit and infectious smile.
Bill's unwavering dedication to living life to the fullest extended far beyond his love of work and family. Bill never complained or focused on his disability, instead he looked at all the things he could do and enjoy. Bill's attitude and perseverance in the face of so many challenges was an inspiration to all that met him.
He will be sadly missed by his wife Jill; his mother Judy Breckner; his siblings Jane Pederson, Paul (Sue) Breckner and Bob (Betsy) Breckner; along with all his nephews and nieces MaryJane Pederson, Grant Pederson, Karl Pederson, Jack (Jamie) Breckner, Nick (Katie) Breckner, Ross (Emily), Lily Breckner, Kevin Breckner, Marie Breckner, Natalie Breckner, Amy Breckner, Logan Reed, Mandy (Matt) Rademacher, Katherine (Justin) Perry, Cody Dorn; and great nephews and nieces.
