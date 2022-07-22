William "Bill" Joseph Breckner

William "Bill" Joseph Breckner, age 59, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully on July 19, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.

Bill was born on September 4, 1962, in Omaha, NE to Ronald and Judy Breckner. He spent most of his youth in Burnsville, MN with siblings: Jane, Paul and Bob. After graduating from Burnsville High School in 1980, he attended Mankato State University.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.