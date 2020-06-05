Ward Tegland Miller was born December 29, 1941 in Bemidji, Minnesota, son of Wesley and Sadie Miller. Ward has two older sisters, Margaret Miller Andrus and Dottie Miller Rietow and they grew up near and loved Lake Harriet. Ward graduated from Minnehaha Academy in 1960 and served in the army from 1961-1964, completed basic training in Fort Benning, Georgia and served in South Korea. Ward met Bernice Best at Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church and were married on September 2, 1967 in Morgan, Minnesota. In 1969, they moved into their home in Richfield, raised their two sons, Brian and Bradley and their days were filled with truck driving, family, and church activities. Ward and Bernie have many wonderful memories with their two sons, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren. Ward had great faith and practiced it with family and friends. In 2008 he was diagnosed with Dementia, survived colon cancer in 2016, and moved to Maple Grove Arbor Lakes Senior Living in 2017. Ward is survived by his wife Bernice; his sons Brian of Eagan, Bradley and his wife Elissa of Maple Grove; and their four grandchildren. He is truly missed. A memorial service will be planned for the future and any memorials should be sent to The Dementia Society of Minnesota.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.