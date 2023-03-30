Virginia Lee (Lull) Boehme, 96, passed peacefully Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Sunrise of Edina.
Born June 12, 1926, she was a 1944 graduate of Minneapolis' Washburn High School, maintaining many friendships and monthly luncheons with them throughout her entire life. She was a Mu Phi Epsilon music sorority member at the Mpls College of Music. She was an excellent pianist and singer who performed on WCCO radio and off-Broadway with Ethel Merman in "Annie Get Your Gun." Always a proud American, she was a true member of "The Greatest Generation" to the End.
She was preceded in death by her parents, the world-famous prolific inventor and hydraulics engineer, LeGrande H. Lull of Lull Engineering & Mfg Co. of Mendota and Blanche (Bernard); her sister, Jean Hecker and nephews, John and Bobby.
Survivors include her loving son, Robert L. Boehme and daughter-in-law, Geri of Farmington Hills, Michigan; and their children and their families, Bobbi Jo (PJ) Ferrara, including Brennen, Wally and Sydnee of Kalaheo, Kauai, HI; Maxwell Love and partner Jennifer of Cedar Rapids, IA; Stephen Keoni (Jennifer) Boehme and Alexandra of New Bern, NC. Also surviving are her niece, Roberta Pryor of Jamaica; her nephews, Daniel Jr. and Damon Contreras; her great-niece, Emma Contreras; special friends, Jeff and Megan Oberle; as well as many other friends throughout the Twin Cities.
A Memorial Service at Westminster Presbyterian Church and inurnment in Lakewood Cemetery, both in Minneapolis, will be held later in the summer during her preferred warmer weather.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.