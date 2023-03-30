Virginia Lee (Lull) Boehme, 96, passed peacefully Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Sunrise of Edina.

Born June 12, 1926, she was a 1944 graduate of Minneapolis' Washburn High School, maintaining many friendships and monthly luncheons with them throughout her entire life. She was a Mu Phi Epsilon music sorority member at the Mpls College of Music. She was an excellent pianist and singer who performed on WCCO radio and off-Broadway with Ethel Merman in "Annie Get Your Gun." Always a proud American, she was a true member of "The Greatest Generation" to the End.

