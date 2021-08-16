Todd A. Skogland age 66, Bloomington, passed away November 10, 2020, after a 2-year struggle with lung cancer. Todd was a lifelong Bloomington resident and ’71 Jefferson High School graduate. He played on the school’s first hockey team and passed his love of hockey on to his sons and grandsons. He loved hockey at any level and would travel any distance to watch a game. Todd had a successful career in the family business, Skogland Jewelers, where he was involved in the daily operations at an early age and was the owner from 1988 until his retirement in 2015. Preceded in death by infant daughter Elizabeth, parents Jack and Fran and in-laws Milo and Betty Bresley. Survived by wife of 45 years Barb; sons Mike (Morgan), Jeff (Melody) and Jay (Jessica); grandchildren Brooks, Barrett, Camryn and Mason; siblings Kathy, Steve, David and Jon; many nieces, nephews and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 28, 2021, 1-4 pm at Minnesota Valley Country Club, 6300 Auto Club Rd, Bloomington. Private family interment, Bloomington Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.