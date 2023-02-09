Timothy L. Bodin, age 65, of Bloomington, MN passed away peacefully in his home on Feb. 3, 2023.
He is preceded in death by his father, Clifford Bodin; mother-in-law, Marilyn Cuccia; stepfather, Rod McKusick and best friend, Randy Speckmann.
Timothy L. Bodin, age 65, of Bloomington, MN passed away peacefully in his home on Feb. 3, 2023.
He is preceded in death by his father, Clifford Bodin; mother-in-law, Marilyn Cuccia; stepfather, Rod McKusick and best friend, Randy Speckmann.
Tim went to technical college in Pipestone, MN to study Building Materials, Marketing and Management. He began his career in Sioux City, IA, working for Schoeneman Lumber. He eventually made his way to Menards in Eden Prairie, MN and became their Building Materials Manager. He was a dedicated employee for 34 years and deeply cared about his co-workers. Many of his clients became his friends.
Tim loved to do woodworking, even constructing a beautiful wooden canoe. His adventurous spirit and love of the outdoors allowed him to travel, and to become a horseback rider, sailor, scuba diver, and skydiver. He was an avid gardener with a specialty in Dahlia growing. He was a lover of animals (rescuer of a few) and also a long-time member of the Pax Christi Catholic Community and a volunteer for the 'Let's Go Fishing' organization, both in Eden Prairie. Tim was an easy-going, kind and generous man with a great sense of humor. He will truly be missed.
He is survived by his loving wife Marie, mother Jeanne B. McKusick, brothers Mike Bodin (Jeannette) and Mark Bodin (Elizabeth), sister Laurie Bodin-Henderson (John), father-in-law John Cuccia, sisters-in-law Teresa Kawakami (Cary) and Laurie Oliver (Bryan), brother-in-law Michael Cuccia (Margaret), 14 nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
His 'Celebration of Life' service will be held at Pax Christi, 12100 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie on Friday, Feb. 24th. Visitation to begin at 10 am, service to begin at 11 am with luncheon to follow. If you'd like to create a Memorial, please consider the Lustgarten Foundation who works tirelessly to find the cure specifically for pancreatic cancer (www.lustgarten.org).
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.